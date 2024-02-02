Ofwat
|Printable version
Average bills press statement 2024/25
Following the announcement from Water UK regarding new charges from water companies for 2024/25, Ofwat’s full statement is as follows:
David Black, Ofwat CEO said: “Over the last few years, the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis have had a significant impact on household’s finances.
“While water bills will vary depending on the circumstances of each household, the average increase forecasted for 2024/25 will be £27.40, equivalent to about £2.30 a month. We are very aware, for those who are already struggling, this will be a real worry. As such, water companies must do all they can to protect those who are most in need of a helping hand.
“In Ofwat’s latest ‘Cost of Living’ research, we found that awareness of the support available, such as moving to a social tariff or on to a water meter, has continued to remain very low. We would encourage anyone who is worrying about how to pay a water bill to contact their water company and find out what schemes are on offer that could reduce bills, smooth payments, or help with debt.
“Through covid and the cost of living crisis, some water companies have consciously kept average bills lower than they would have been. Bills have remained below inflation easing the impact on customers, while continuing to invest in the network. This year, some of that previously withheld revenue has been added to bills, taking the average to 6.1% or £27.40 a year. Even accounting for this increase, bills in real terms will be lower than they were in 2019/20.”
ENDS
- Today’s annual announcement sets out charges by water companies for 2024-25 only. This is separate to the PR24 process which sets the allowed revenue cap for the 2025-30 period.
- Real average bill for 2024-25 is 6% lower than in 2019-20 (adjusted using November CPIH for the year preceding the relevant charging year.)
|Charging Year
|Real (CPIH Nov 2023 = 100)
|Real: year on year change
|2024-25
|£473
|1.90%
|2023-24
|£464
|-1.20%
|2022-23
|£470
|-3.40%
|2021-22
|£486
|-1.10%
|2020-21
|£492
|-2.30%
|2019-20
|£503
|N/A
- Average bills are an average across all water company customers, and different customers will see different changes depending on things such as whether they move to a social tariff (i.e. a reduced tariff for those who are eligible) or if they use more or less water.
- Bill changes for each water company can be seen on the Discover Water website
- Ofwat’s latest Cost of Living research can be found here: Affordability – Ofwat
- More information on the help and support available for bill payers can be found here: Cost of living – Ofwat
- CCW’s help with your water bill page is also packed with advice and tools including its water meter calculator, Benefits Calculator and social tariff guide.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/average-bills-press-statement-2024-25/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Customer research lifts the lid on sewage stink in Camberley30/01/2024 13:20:00
Ofwat and CCW have today published the results of research into customers’ experience of how Thames Water handled an incident in Camberley in 2023, in which a foul smell from a sewage treatment works, which lasted for months, affected thousands of people in the local area.
Ofwat sets out new rules to protect vulnerable customers14/12/2023 15:25:00
Ofwat has today (Thursday 14 December 2023) set out clear minimum standards for water companies to ensure that those customers who need extra help are provided with the level of service they require.
Ofwat launches investigation into South East Water's supply resilience17/11/2023 10:25:00
Ofwat has opened an enforcement case into South East Water to investigate whether it has failed to develop and maintain an efficient water supply system.
Ofwat confirms majority of companies will return money to customers15/11/2023 10:25:00
Ofwat yesterday confirmed the financial penalties and payments for all water companies for the 2022-23 year, with the majority of companies having to return money to customers.
Ofwat sets out details on crack down on exec pay08/11/2023 16:20:00
Ofwat has published its assessment of how performance related pay awarded to water company executives during 2022-23 was aligned to delivery for customers and the environment, and overall company performance. The report looks at the 16 largest companies in England and Wales and is the latest step taken by the regulator in its crack down on inappropriate pay outs in the sector.
Ofwat welcomes £4.6bn of investment to the water sector26/10/2023 12:15:00
The water sector has attracted £4.6bn in additional money from shareholders since 2020, helping to improve the financial resilience of water companies and help fund increased investment for the 2024 price review, according to Ofwat.
Ofwat calls on water companies to prove to customers they can deliver on their promises to clean up Britain's rivers and seas19/10/2023 16:10:00
Ofwat is calling on water companies to use the next 12 months to prove to customers that they can deliver better service and improve the environment. The latest Water Company Performance Report showed that after three years of the 2020-25 period, 13 out of the 17 water and wastewater companies had not spent their forecast enhancement allowance
Water companies must deliver a step change in performance and investment03/10/2023 13:15:00
Companies yesterday submited their plans for the next price review period from 2025-2030 to Ofwat.