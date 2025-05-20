Average salaries of project managers increase by 10% to £52,500 - APM Salary Survey 2025

Project managers in the UK have seen average salaries increase by 10% according to the latest Salary and Market Trends Survey by APM. The average salary for a project management professional now stands at £52,500 – up from £47,500 in 2023. This compares favourably to the average gross annual earnings for full-time employees in the UK, which stands at £37,430 – according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

APM surveyed more than 3,800 project professionals* (carried out by YouGov between 8 October 2024 and 7 November 2024) and the findings show that project professionals working in energy and utilities and the consultancy sector are the highest earners with an average salary standing at £62,500. Project managers working in construction and built environment, business and professional services, IT and financial services follow, receiving an average salary of £57,500.

London continues to show the highest average salaries, with 30% of respondents living in the region earning £70,000 or more. This is closely followed by the East of England and the South East of England with 27% and 26% earning within this salary bracket. Just 9% of professionals working in projects in the North East of England, earn £70,00 or more.

The survey also reveals high job satisfaction levels with 80% of respondents saying they are satisfied in their current role. However, changing employment remains relatively common within the project profession, with a third of project management professionals (33%) reporting that they are likely to change jobs in the next 12 months.

Salary remains the most important factor for when looking for a new job – for 82% of those working in projects. Alternative working arrangements are also important considerations, with flexible working (66% of respondents) and working from home (61%) ranking second and third respectively. Job security displays a significant increase (56% of respondents) compared to 2022 (52%).

Despite a tightening of rules on working from home by many employers, the research clearly shows that UK workers still place high value on flexibility with hours or location at work, and project managers are no exception.

The future also looks bright financially, with responses showing a rebound in optimism to similar levels pre-pandemic. Two-thirds (66%) of respondents rated their economic prospects over the next 12 months as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’, compared to 51% in 2023.

Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive of APM, said:

“A career in project management can be financially rewarding, as our latest survey shows, and it is positive to see the marked rise in average salaries, as well as increasing levels of job satisfaction and optimism. “While our research represents a snapshot of attitudes from the end of 2024, we are confident that despite recent economic and political pressures in the UK that the future of the project profession remains bright. It remains important for businesses to invest in their project teams and to support the growing professionalisation of the role, ensuring that demand for qualified project professionals is met. “Achieving long-term stability will require a sustained commitment to professional standards, investment in capability, to ensure project professionals continue to prosper and that project delivery remains a key driver of success.”

See the APM Salary and Market Trends Survey 2025 in full including insights on workplace topics including artificial intelligence, sustainability, government projects, and diversity and inclusion.