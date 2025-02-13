Avian Influenza Housing Measures Expanded

Housing measures for birds announced in Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire

In response to increased findings of highly pathogenic avian influenza (’bird flu’) in wild birds and new cases in poultry and kept birds, coupled with heightened risk levels, the Avian Influenza housing measures are being extended to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease.

This means that from midnight (00:01) on Sunday 16th February keepers in Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire must house their birds and continue to follow the strictest security as required by the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ)

This in addition to those housing measures already in place across East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Shropshire, York and North Yorkshire.

An AIPZ mandating enhanced biosecurity but without mandatory housing remains in place across all other areas of England (mandatory housing still applies in any 3km Protection Zone surrounding an infected premises). Bird gatherings across the UK are also now restricted and must not take place.

The AIPZ measures apply to all bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock and are essential to protecting flocks from avian influenza.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss yesterday said:

Following the continued increasing number of bird flu cases across England, particularly in areas of concentrated poultry farming, we are now extending housing measures further. Bird keepers are reminded to continue remaining vigilant to any signs of disease, check which requirements apply to them while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures and ensure you report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The AIPZs will be in place until further notice and will be kept under regular review as part of the government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of avian influenza.

Keepers are encouraged to take action to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading. Be vigilant for signs of disease and report it to keep your birds safe

Check if you’re in a bird flu disease zone on the map and check details of the restrictions and gov.uk/birdflu for further advice and information.