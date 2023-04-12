Welsh Government
|Printable version
Avian Influenza: Housing Order to be lifted on 18 April
Bird owners should continue to practice rigorous hygiene and biosecurity as housing measures for poultry and captive birds are to be lifted on 18 April, Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Richard Irvine has said.
- Enhanced biosecurity requirements brought in as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in December to remain in place.
- Bird keepers encouraged to use the next week to prepare for release of birds – particularly outdoor areas.
- Findings of dead wild birds should continue to be reported to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 and keepers should report suspicion of disease to APHA on 0300 303 8268.
Bird owners should continue to practice rigorous hygiene and biosecurity as housing measures for poultry and captive birds are to be lifted on 18 April, Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Richard Irvine has said.
While avian influenza risk levels to poultry and captive birds have reduced, the risk of outbreaks remains.
Enhanced biosecurity requirements which were brought in as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in December will stay in place. This includes a mandatory biosecurity self-assessment checklist to be undertaken by all poultry and captive bird keepers.
The Welsh Government has worked closely with partners across Great Britain, the industry and keepers to ensure proportionate biosecurity measures have been in place to help keep flocks safe. The housing measures have been an important tool in protecting birds from avian influenza, which continues to circulate in wild birds.
Bird keepers are being encouraged to use the next week to prepare for release of their birds – particularly their outdoor areas, including cleaning and disinfecting equipment.
Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine yesterday said
I am pleased to be able to confirm the lifting of the compulsory housing order will take place in Wales on 18 April.
I know this will be welcome news for bird keepers, who have housed their birds since December, and I want to thank them for all their efforts in keeping their flocks safe.
What is essential now is that keepers, whether it be for a few birds or thousands, keep practicing rigorous hygiene and biosecurity measures to prevent outbreaks of avian influenza.
This includes continuing to complete the mandatory biosecurity self-assessment checklist to help keepers identify what is needed to protect their birds.
It’s also vital everyone remains vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds and wild birds, reports it and seeks advice immediately if they have any concerns.
The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), which covers all of Wales, remains in place. As before, this requires keepers of poultry and other captive birds to take appropriate and practicable steps to prevent avian influenza, including:
- Keeping kept birds off land that is known to be, or at high risk of being, frequented by wild waterfowl, or contaminated by their droppings or feathers.
- Ensure the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds, especially waterfowl, for example, by netting ponds and surrounding areas and by removing wild bird food sources;
- Feed and water birds in enclosed areas to discourage wild birds;
- Minimise movement of people in and out of bird enclosures;
- Clean and disinfect footwear, use foot dips before entering poultry enclosures, and keep areas where birds live clean and tidy;
- Ensure all bedding, equipment, clothing and anything else that enters the areas where birds are kept are free of direct or indirect contamination with HPAI, which is mainly spread through bird droppings.
- Keep domestic ducks and geese separate from other poultry.
All of these steps are important in protecting birds. Alongside these, completing the mandatory biosecurity self-assessment can further help keepers identify the measures needed to be taken to ensure the safety of their flock.
Findings of dead wild birds should continue to be reported to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 and keepers should continue to promptly report suspicion of disease in their birds to APHA on 0300 303 8268.
Keepers can familiarise themselves with avian flu advice on the Welsh Government’s website at www.gov.wales/avian-influenza.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/avian-influenza-housing-order-be-lifted-18-april
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Aberystwyth construction firm set to build on their success thanks to Welsh Government investment12/04/2023 16:15:00
The Welsh Government is supporting Aberystwyth-based LEB Construction Limited to expand its operations at the town’s Glanyrafon Industrial Estate with a £537,000 investment which will help the company grow, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has announced today.
Extra £3.3m to implement mental health workforce plan12/04/2023 09:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Well-being has announced an additional £3.3m to support the implementation of the Strategic Mental Health Workforce plan in 2023-24.
Llys Rhosyr, a Royal Court of the Princes of Gwynedd, becomes Cadw's 131st monument11/04/2023 14:05:00
An important court of the medieval Princes of Gwynedd, Llys Rhosyr, Anglesey, has been acquired for the nation by Cadw, so that the story of this significant site in Wales’ history is preserved and protected for present and future generations, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden recently (08 April 2023) announced.
Welsh Government extends funding for successful e-cycle schemes11/04/2023 13:05:00
Two electric bike loan schemes that have successfully encouraged more local residents to swap their car for a bike in communities across Wales will receive additional funding for a further year, the Welsh Government has announced.
Minister praises officers for their vital role in keeping communities safe while on patrol with South Wales Police11/04/2023 11:05:00
Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, has joined South Wales Police on patrol in Barry, gaining invaluable insight into the work they do day-in, day-out to keep communities safe.
Welsh Government donates £1m to appeal supporting voluntary sector organisations06/04/2023 14:05:00
An appeal to support voluntary sector organisations in the cost-of-living crisis is to benefit from a £1m donation from the Welsh Government.
Baglan land sale paves way for a multi million pound investment, creating 100 new jobs and safeguarding over 50006/04/2023 12:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced the sale of a 30 acre site on Baglan Industrial Estate to Glass Systems Limited, which will safeguard 500 jobs plus also create 100 new jobs.
Economy Minister confirms extra support to help former 2 Sisters staff find new jobs06/04/2023 11:15:00
The Welsh Government is making £206,000 of additional funding available to help former 2 Sisters factory staff on Anglesey find new jobs, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has confirmed.