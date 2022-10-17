Welsh Government
Avian Influenza identified at a premises on Anglesey
The Interim Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Gavin Watkins, has confirmed the presence of a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 in poultry at a site in Anglesey.
This is the first confirmed case of avian influenza in Wales since 1 October 2022.
A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been declared around the infected premises, to limit the risk of disease spread.
Within these zones, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared. The measures are stricter in the 3km Protection Zone. Full information is available.
It is vital keepers of birds remain vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.
The UK health agencies advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the UK food standards agencies advise that avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.
There is an interactive map of avian influenza disease control zones currently in place across GB.
Responsibilities of people who keep birds:
- all keepers of kept birds should be vigilant for signs of the disease such as increased mortality, respiratory distress and drops in food or water intake, or egg production
- consult your veterinary surgeon in the first instance if your birds are unwell
- if you or your vet suspect that avian influenza could be causing illness in your birds, you must, by law, report this to the Animal and Plant Health Agency. This will trigger a disease investigation by APHA vets
You must apply strict biosecurity measures to prevent any materials, equipment, vehicles, clothing, feed or bedding that could have been contaminated from wild birds coming onto your premises. Full details and checklist are available.
