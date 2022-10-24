Avian Influenza identified at a premises on Anglesey

The Interim Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Gosia Siwonia, has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 in poultry at a site in Anglesey.

This is the second confirmed case of avian influenza on Anglesey this month.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been declared around the infected premises, to limit the risk of disease spread.

Within these zones, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared. The measures are stricter in the 3km Protection Zone. Full information is available here.

It is vital keepers of birds remain vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

The UK health agencies advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the UK food standards agencies advise that avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

An interactive map of avian influenza disease control zones currently in place across GB can be found here.

Responsibilities of people who keep birds: