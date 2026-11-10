Zone declared in Scotland.

Following an increase in detections of avian influenza (bird flu) in wild and captive birds, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Scotland has declared Scotland-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and other captive birds.

From 12 noon on Tuesday 10 November, it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Scotland to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks from avian flu.

Surveillance shows the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus is circulating in wild birds across the UK, and the risk to poultry and other captive birds is currently assessed as very high.

There have been six cases of avian influenza in kept birds in Great Britain this season (October-April), two in Scotland (one backyard flock on the Isle of Lewis and one in an egg producer in the Scottish Borders), and four cases in England.

Since 21 October nine of the 65 dead wild birds in Great Britain have tested positive for avian influenza. Of these, 56 were from England, 8 from Scotland and one from Wales.

There has also been an increase in poultry outbreaks across Europe in recent weeks, including in Belgium, Germany and Norway.

Public Health Scotland advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and Food Standards Scotland advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Scotland’s Chief Vet Officer Sheila Voas said:

“While the risk to public health is very low, we are currently experiencing a heightened risk of an incursion of this virus from migratory birds and so it is vital that appropriate precautions are taken to protect poultry and other captive birds from infection. “The introduction of this zone is a preventative measure, aimed at minimising the impact this often devastating virus, can have on Scottish kept birds. “Maintaining strict biosecurity is the most effective method of protecting birds from the virus.”

Background

Avian influenza (bird flu) outbreaks – gov.scot

Avian influenza (bird flu): how to spot and report the disease – gov.scot

Wild bird surveillance – Avian influenza (bird flu): how to spot and report the disease – gov.scot

Flu Poultry workers leaflet

The AIPZ means bird keepers across Scotland must:

Keep free-ranging birds within fenced areas, and ponds, watercourses and permanent standing water must be fenced off (except in specific circumstances, e.g. zoo birds)

Cleanse and disinfect footwear and keep areas where birds live clean and tidy;

Minimise movement in and out of bird enclosures;

Reduce any existing contamination by cleansing and disinfecting concrete areas, and fencing off wet or boggy areas

Keep domestic ducks and geese separate from other poultry

Ensure the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds, for example by netting ponds, and by removing wild bird food sources;

Feed and water birds in enclosed areas to discourage wild birds;

Bird keepers should familiarise themselves with our avian flu advice at www.gov.scot/avianinfluenza and report suspicion of disease to your local APHA Field Services Office.

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone will be in place until further notice and will be kept under regular review as part of the government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of bird flu.

Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find. Wild birds can carry several diseases that are infectious to people. In Great Britain, if you find at the same time:

a single dead bird of prey, swan, goose, duck or gull or

five or more dead wild birds of any other species

you should report them on gov.uk's report dead wild birds page.

All bird keepers (with exclusions) are legally required to register their bird(s) location(s) and update details at least annually on the Scottish Kept Bird Register. Registration is free, quick and simple.