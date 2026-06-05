Welsh Government
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Avian Influenza Prevention Zone lifted in Wales
Bird keepers are being advised that ‘Low risk does not mean no risk’ as the all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been lifted.
Mandatory biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds were introduced in January 2025 to help prevent the spread of avian influenza from wild birds or any other source.
Following the removal of mandatory housing measures in April, the decision to lift the remaining AIPZ biosecurity measures follows the latest outbreak assessment showing the risk of bird flu transmission from wild to kept birds in Great Britain has reduced from ‘Medium’ to ‘Low’.
The lifting of the AIPZ in Wales has been coordinated with the lifting of the equivalent zones in England and Scotland.
Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine, said:
I am pleased the latest reduction in avian influenza risk means we are now able to lift the all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone. This is good news for our bird keepers, and I would like to thank the sector, who have worked hard and shown great vigilance through a sustained and challenging period.
I also want to be very clear that Low risk does not mean no risk.
Avian influenza remains a serious disease, and we know that conditions can change. I urge every bird keeper, no matter the size or type of flock, to keep protecting their birds – from bird flu and other diseases.
Good hygiene practices are your first and most effective line of defence. Vigilance and prompt reporting of any suspicion of disease also remain absolutely vital.
Bird keepers are reminded to continue to always follow good hygiene and biosecurity practices, including:
- keeping the area where birds are kept clean and tidy
- controlling access to birds and their housing
- minimising contact between kept birds and wild birds
- regularly disinfecting equipment, clothing and footwear
- reporting any signs of disease promptly to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA)
The Welsh Government will continue to monitor the bird flu situation closely, and bird keepers requiring further guidance, including on biosecurity to keep disease out of flocks can find more information on the Welsh Government website
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/avian-influenza-prevention-zone-lifted-wales
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