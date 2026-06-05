Avian Influenza Prevention Zone lifts as risk reduces

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zones (AIPZs) in place across Great Britain will be lifted from noon 4 June 2026, the Chief Veterinary Officer yesterday announced.

The measures were first introduced across the whole of England on 13 December 2024 to prevent the spread of Avian Influenza and have been vital in protecting flocks across the country from the virus which is circulating in wild birds.

The latest risk assessment supported by the best epidemiological and scientific evidence shows that the risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) levels has reduced.

While the risk has reduced in poultry and wild birds, scrupulous biosecurity remains the best way to prevent and stop the spread of diseases such as avian influenza. All bird keepers should continue to follow good practice at all times to prevent the risk of future outbreaks.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss yesterday said:

The evidence clearly shows that the risk of avian influenza to poultry across Great Britain has reduced, making this the right time to lift the Prevention Zones. This has been possible because of the hard work of all bird keepers, who have upheld high biosecurity standards for many months. It remains vital that keepers remain vigilant and maintain high levels of biosecurity to keep flocks safe. Low risk does not mean no risk.

Advice to poultry keepers

All bird keepers (whether they are pet birds, a commercial farm or just a few birds in a backyard flock) should remain vigilant and help prevent spread of diseases such as avian influenza by:

cleansing and disinfecting clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds – if practical, use disposable protective clothing

reducing the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and captive birds are kept, to minimise contamination from manure, slurry and other products, and use effective vermin control

thoroughly cleansing and disinfecting housing on a continuous basis

keep fresh disinfectant at the right concentration at all farm and poultry housing entry and exit points

minimise direct and indirect contact between poultry and captive birds and wild birds, including making sure all feed and water is not accessible to wild birds

See our biosecurity advice for more information.

Keepers of at least 1,000 chickens, or 500 ducks, geese or turkeys may wish to consider applying for the Poultry Biosecurity Review (PBR). This is a voluntary, time-limited grant offer for poultry keepers in England. It funds a vet-led biosecurity review of a poultry site, focusing on preventing and reducing the risk of avian influenza and other serious diseases. It forms part of the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, alongside the Animal Health and Welfare Review and capital grants. Guidance on the scheme is available for poultry keepers interested in applying.

All bird keepers must keep a close watch for signs of disease and should maintain good biosecurity at all times. Avian influenza is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301. In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact your local Field Services Office. Failure to do so is an offence.