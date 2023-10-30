Aviation Council makes progress on futureproofing aviation sector

Vital reforms considered by the Aviation Council to achieve an innovative and efficient sector that provides more choice and better value for passengers.

fourth Aviation Council updates on progress made to deliver airspace modernisation and reforms to airport slots

TUI Group joins the Council, bringing a wealth of knowledge to help deliver government’s Flightpath to the Future plan

the Council is set to build on improved outreach thanks to Generation Aviation helping open the industry to a new generation of young people

The Aviation Council is set to meet today (30 October 2023) to continue its progress towards futureproofing the UK aviation sector and maintain its status as one of the strongest in the world.

Established to deliver the government’s long-term aviation strategy, Flightpath to the Future, over the next 10 years, the Aviation Council will meet for the fourth time to consider vital reforms to help deliver a modern, innovative and efficient sector fit for the future. These key improvements will allow for new flights and destinations, providing more choice and better value for passengers with fewer delays. The meeting will also be a chance to welcome newest members UK tour operator TUI in the process.

A key area of work for the Council to improve the sector is airspace modernisation, which will deliver new and efficient planning that will help reduce aviation emissions. In addition, progress continues to be made towards reforming the current slot system, so it helps maintain a competitive and environmentally conscious aviation industry. This will provide more reliability and competition for passengers to choose from.

Aviation Minister, Baroness Vere of Norbiton, said:

The UK aviation sector is one of the most competitive in the world and is a significant contributor to growth and jobs both domestically and internationally, so it’s vital the Aviation Council collaborates to help to build on that sustainably. We will continue to push the UK aviation industry forward as we welcome newest member TUI, which has a strong record of delivering jobs and skills, bolstering the UK’s aviation workforce for the future.

Since the last Council, there has been considerable progress reducing the barriers for entry into the aviation sector and enhancing the use of apprenticeships, which has opened up routes for young people to join an industry that may have previously seemed inaccessible.

This progress will be supported by TUI’s addition to the Council. TUI champions it own multi-crew pilot licence (MPL) cadet programme, which see applicants train as a pilot before becoming a Cadet Pilot for TUI.

Marco Ciomperlik, Chief Airline Officer, TUI Group, said:

TUI offers top quality holidays to over 6 million British customers each year and TUI Airways has a unique position in UK aviation by flying from 22 UK airports to over 80 destinations with over 60 aircraft. We are delighted to contribute to the Aviation Council to help drive progress on vital issues that will deliver more for passengers and create new job opportunities in our dynamic industry.

This training is paid for by TUI and paid off by the pilot as they earn an additional salary, helping those who otherwise would not be able to pay for the required training. With a clear track record in building a sustainable workforce, TUI’s inclusion to the Council will only help bolster the Council’s accrued knowledge.

Securing interest from young people to deliver the aviators of tomorrow is a key aim of the joint government-industry Generation Aviation programme. The latest data shows that over the course of the year, the programme has reached over 75,000 young people and jobseekers across its roadshows, education visits and general outreach – planting the seed that aviation is a fun, challenging and, most of all, exciting career path to explore.

Aviation, Europe and technology media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000