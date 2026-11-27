Ofcom
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Avoid being Ho-Ho-Hoaxed: Five festive scams to watch out for
Ofcom is warning consumers to watch out for five common phone and text scams that could turn Christmas cheer into costly stress
- Fake parcel delivery charges, festive giveaways and bogus seasonal job offers are among the top festive scams to watch out for this Christmas
- Ofcom is urging people to stay alert as fraudsters look to exploit the festive rush and steal money and personal information
Christmas should be a time for festivities, not fraud. But as shoppers hunt for bargains, parcels pile up and inboxes fill with seasonal offers, scammers are working overtime to trick people out of their money and personal information.
Fraud accounts for an estimated 45% of all reported crime incidents in England and Wales and £1.28 billion was lost to criminals in 2025 [1]. According to latest Ofcom research, four in ten mobile phone users have received a suspicious message and a third (32%) have received a suspicious call.
Don’t get wrapped up in a Christmas scam
From fake delivery texts to bogus season job offers, criminals use the festive rush to catch people off guard and try to pressure them into making snap decisions. That's why Ofcom is urging everyone to stay vigilant and know the warning signs of five common Christmas scams:
Missed parcel delivery texts: Scammers are known to take advantage of the bumper season for parcel deliveries by sending fake messages asking you to pay aditional charges such as a redelivery fee. Never click on a link in the message. Check your delivery through the the seller or the delivery company’s official website or app instead.
Christmas give-aways: Festive competitions and giveaways can be tempting but be suspicious if you’re told you’ve won something you don’t remember entering. Be particularly wary if you’re asked for an email address or phone number, banking details or a payment to claim your prize.
Calls or messages about a purchase: A call or message might claim there’s been a suspicious purchase on your Amazon, PayPal or another account and ask you to click on a link or ring a number. Don’t use the contact details in the message. Open the official app or website yourself and check your account there.
"Mum, I’ve broken my phone at the work Christmas party!!": A message from an unknown number might claim to be your child or another family member who has lost or broken their phone on a Christmas night out. They’ll often eventually ask you to send money urgently. Stop and contact the person another way to make sure it really is them.
Seasonal job offers: If a short-term festive job offer looks too good to be true, it probably is. Fraudsters may advertise fake roles and then ask for upfront fees, bank details or copies of personal documents. Be wary of job offers that promise quick cash or arrive unexpectedly.
Criminals capitalise on Christmas rush
Tackling scams is a complex problem, and requires a joined-up approach from Government, other regulators, law enforcement and industry. We’ve already made it harder for scammers to spoof UK landline numbers, and telecoms companies are blocking millions of scam calls every month. And recently we set out our new strengthened guidance for telecoms companies to stop criminals abroad calling people in the UK with spoof UK mobile numbers.
Amy Jordan, Ofcom’s Strategy Delivery Director, said: “Scammers don’t take Christmas off. Criminals are experts at creating a sense of urgency, especially during the festive season when many of us are expecting parcels, hunting for bargains and juggling school nativity performances and work parties. Don't let the fraudsters spoil your festivities. Taking a few seconds to stop and think before you click could save you a lot of worry and stress.”
Ofcom has recently launched a new online Consumer Hub - www.ofcom.org.uk/onyourside - offering a wealth of tips, including around how to protect yourself against scams, alongside money-saving advice, help with common service problems and routes to complain.
Notes to editors
- UK Finance, 2026. Annual Fraud Report 2026. Page 12.
- Ofcom has set out a comprehensive package of practical measures for mobile providers to adopt to block, limit and disrupt scammers looking to exploit people through messaging scams.
- Additionally, Ofcom has introduced strengthened guidance setting out how telecoms companies should protect people in the UK from international calls that imitate - or “spoof” - UK fixed and mobile numbers. We have also strengthened our guidance on fixed line spoofing.
- If you've lost money or have been hacked as a result of responding to a phishing message or a fraudulent call, report it to Report Fraud. In England, Wales or Northern Ireland, visit reportfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, report to Police Scotland by calling 101.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/scam-calls-and-messages/avoid-being-ho-ho-hoaxed-five-festive-scams-to-watch-out-for
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