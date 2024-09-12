Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Avon and Somerset Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving
An Avon and Somerset Police officer is facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
The 38-year-old police constable is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (12 September) charged with causing death by dangerous driving, contrary to section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, and an alternative offence of causing death by careless driving, contrary to section 2B of the Road Traffic Act 1988.
The charge is in connection with a road traffic collision in Newfoundland Circus, in Bristol city centre, on 5 November 2021.
The officer was driving an unmarked police vehicle and was pursuing a Volkswagen Tiguan which had failed to stop for police. During the pursuit the Volkswagen Tiguan collided with a Honda Jazz. The driver of the Honda sadly died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the collision.
We decided to investigate after receiving a mandatory referral from Avon and Somerset Police in November 2021.
Following the end of our investigation we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration of any potential criminal offence. The CPS subsequently authorised the charge.
We have been advised by the officer’s representatives that they are applying to the court to keep their identity anonymous, so we are unable to name the officer at this stage.
