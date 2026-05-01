Avon and Somerset Police officer investigated for misconduct over Taser use on teenager before fatal collision

An Avon and Somerset Police officer who tasered a teenager on a motorway shortly before he was hit and killed by a car is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over their use of force.

Logan Smith was in an ambulance, heading to hospital just after 11pm, on 30 November 2025 when it pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M5, northbound, due to concerns the paramedics had about Logan’s welfare.

The 18-year-old got out of the ambulance close to the junction for Weston-super-Mare and ran on to the motorway. Ambulance crew called police for assistance and an officer arrived soon after.

The officer tried to interact with Logan on the motorway and a short time later discharged their Taser. Logan fell into a live lane of the motorway and was struck by a car, heading southbound. He was given medical treatment, but sadly died at the scene.

We are looking at whether the tactical options, including the use of Taser by the officer, was proportionate and reasonable and if relevant training and policies were followed.

At this stage and having considered the evidence currently available, we believe there is an indication the officer may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour at the level of misconduct. An allegation of misconduct relates to behaviour that, if proven, may lead to disciplinary action such as a final written warning. It would not result in a sanction of dismissal.

The potential misconduct we have identified is in relation to the officer’s decision to use their Taser. It is also alleged the officer failed to carry out a pre-discharge check of their Taser, as required under Avon and Somerset Police protocol. So far, our enquiries show the Taser functioned normally when discharged.

The misconduct notice will be kept under review and does not necessarily mean that any disciplinary proceedings will follow.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Logan’s family and friends. We understand the profound impact losing Logan has had on his loved ones and we want to reassure everyone that we are carrying out a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

“As part of our investigation we have commissioned a report from an independent Taser expert. We have shared that report with Logan’s family and Avon and Somerset Police and we are considering its findings as part of our final determinations.

“We continue to update Logan’s family, the force and the coroner on the progress of our investigation.”