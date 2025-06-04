Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Avon and Somerset Police officer sentenced for causing serious injury by dangerous driving
A serving Avon and Somerset Police officer, who seriously injured a member of the public while responding to a police incident, has received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
PC Daniel Fortune, aged 41, pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing after he was charged following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident in Bristol, on 6 September 2023.
At Gloucester Crown Court recently, (2 June), the officer was given a six-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, as well as being banned from driving for 12 months.
IOPC director Derrick Campbell yesterday said:
“The serious injuries sustained by the member of the public due to PC Fortune’s manner of driving will have lasting consequences for the woman and were avoidable.
“The officer is a trained police driver. While driving guidance permits officers to pass through red lights and travel above the speed limit where necessary in the circumstances, an officer’s manner of driving shouldn’t endanger the safety of other road users.
“PC Fortune admitted driving an unmarked police car dangerously when he didn’t brake or slow down and passed through a red light at nearly 70mph. By the time he saw the other vehicle, he was travelling too fast to avoid a collision.”
PC Fortune was on the A4 Portway, responding to an emergency call, when the Volvo XC90 went through a red light and collided with a car being driven by a member of the public, at the junction with Hung Road. The woman driver was seriously injured and the passenger in the unmarked police vehicle was also injured.
During our investigation we obtained and analysed video footage from inside the Volvo, CCTV and the officers’ body worn video as well as gathering witness statements. We interviewed PC Fortune under criminal caution and reviewed relevant force training, policies and police driving guidance.
At the end of our investigation in May 2024, we referred our report to the Crown Prosecution Service, who subsequently decided to charge the officer.
We also found PC Fortune had a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to his driving prior to the collision and, following yesterday’s sentence, we understand that Avon and Somerset Police will hold an accelerated misconduct hearing later this month.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/avon-and-somerset-police-officer-sentenced-causing-serious-injury-dangerous-driving
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Ex-Sussex Police investigator charged with MIPO for allegedly pursuing improper relationship30/05/2025 14:15:00
A former Sussex Police investigator has been charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Greater Manchester Police inspector would have been dismissed for contacting adult sex workers on and off duty29/05/2025 17:05:00
A former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer will be barred from policing after contacting adult sex workers while on and off duty over a five and a half year period.
Sussex officers cleared of assault charges after elderly disabled man PAVA sprayed and Tasered in care home29/05/2025 09:25:00
Sussex Police Constables Stephen Smith and Rachel Comotto have been acquitted of charges of assault occasioning actual bodily-harm, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into their use of force against 92-year-old care home resident Donald Burgess, including the use of Taser and PAVA spray, in June 2022.
IOPC investigation begins following death of man arrested by Greater Manchester Police28/05/2025 13:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man after he was arrested and became unwell while in police custody.
Police constable who dragged woman from Birmingham property is dismissed for gross misconduct26/05/2025 11:15:00
A West Midlands Police officer has been dismissed over his treatment of a woman he dragged from a Birmingham property using handcuffs and left on a driveway in a partial state of undress after she disputed her eviction.
IOPC statement following inquest into the death of Sean Fitzgerald22/05/2025 12:25:00
IOPC statement given yesterday following inquest into the death of Sean Fitzgerald.
Nottinghamshire Police officer dismissed over use of force on child20/05/2025 12:25:00
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been dismissed after allegations of using excessive force during the detention a 16-year-old girl inside a police vehicle were proven.
Investigation into Merseyside Police shooting of man in Huyton continuing19/05/2025 14:32:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police shooting of a man at an address in Huyton by Merseyside Police on Wednesday (14 May) is continuing.