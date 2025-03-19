Scottish Government
Awaab’s Law to come to Scotland
Further enhancing protections for social housing tenants.
Social housing residents in Scotland will be given greater protection against issues of disrepair in their homes such as damp and mould through the introduction of Awaab’s Law.
Awaab’s Law is named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in 2020 after being exposed to mould in his home in Rochdale.
The Scottish Government intends to introduce amendments to the Housing (Scotland) Bill that will broaden Ministers’ powers to impose timeframes on social landlords to investigate disrepair and start repairs, through regulation, following engagement with the sector.
The regulations will build on provisions already in the Bill on strengthening tenants’ rights and Scotland’s existing legal protections for social tenants such as the Scottish Housing Quality Standard and the Right to Repair Scheme.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“Introducing timescales and expectations for repairs aims to make sure this never happens to a child or their family ever again.
“Everyone in Scotland deserves the right to live in a warm, safe and secure home, free from disrepair. We already have a strong set of rights and standards that have been improving in Scotland.
“However, these measures will go even further and give power and confidence to tenants that any issues identified and repairs started in a timely manner, so any issues do not have a detrimental impact on their health.
“Our Housing Bill already contains proposals to improve tenants’ rights, and these measures will strengthen those even further to make sure their home is safe for them and their families.”
Background
Housing (Scotland) Bill | Scottish Parliament Website
Registered social landlords are required to meet the Scottish Housing Quality Standard (SHQS) which requires housing to be free from rising or penetrating damp, to have satisfactory ventilation and meet minimum energy efficiency standards.
Just like the social rented sector, the Scottish Government is committed to and will consider how to implement Awaab’s Law for private tenants, using existing powers, after engagement with the private rented sector.
