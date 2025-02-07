Awaab’s Law to force landlords to fix dangerous homes

From October, social landlords to be forced to investigate and fix dangerous damp and mould in set time periods and repair all emergency hazards within 24 hours

From October, social landlords will be forced to investigate and fix dangerous damp and mould in set time periods, as well as repair all emergency hazards within 24 hours

Government to introduce vital legislation in honour of two-year-old Awaab Ishak who tragically died following prolonged exposure to damp and mould

Major step forward in mission to transform housing safety and quality

Landmark reforms to force landlords to fix dangerous homes or face the full force of the law will be introduced for the first time later this year.

As part of the government’s mission to transform the safety and quality of social housing, Awaab’s Law will come into force from October, ensuring social landlords have to investigate and fix dangerous damp and mould within a set amount of time as well as repair all emergency hazards within 24 hours. Landlords who fail to comply face being taken to court, with social tenants able to use the full powers of the law to hold them to account.

Awaab’s Law will be introduced through a phased approach to ensure it is applied as effectively as possible. This means that the protections it provides to damp and mould will be introduced quickly, which would not have been possible if the government applied the law to a wider group of hazards from the outset. This will also allow the government to test and learn so that the reforms benefit social tenants and secure the lasting legacy that Awaab Isaak’s family have fought so hard for.

The vital reforms will help drive a transformational and lasting change in the safety and quality of social housing, supporting the government’s pledge through the Plan for Change to deliver the biggest boost in social and affordable housing in a generation and build 1.5 million homes.

The law is a lasting legacy to two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who tragically died after being exposed to mould at his Rochdale home in December 2020. In the wake of this tragedy, Awaab’s family has fought to secure justice, not only for their son but for all those who live in social housing.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:

“We have a moral duty to ensure tragedies like the death of Awaab Ishak never happen again.

“Landlords cannot be allowed to rent out dangerous homes and shamelessly put the lives of their tenants at risk.

“Our new laws will force them to fix problems quickly, so that people are safe in their homes and can be proud to live in social housing.”

From October, Awaab’s Law will force landlords to fix damp and mould as well as carry out emergency repairs. We will then take a step-by-step approach to make the law stronger over time so that landlords will be legally required to fix all dangerous hazards from 2027. These repairs will have to be delivered within set timescales to ensure that landlords are meeting their responsibilities.

However, social landlords must continue to fix dangerous issues in their homes before Awaab’s Law is fully implemented. They already have a duty to keep their homes fit for human habitation and to remedy disrepair, and they must also ensure that their homes meet the Decent Homes Standard. Awaab’s Law will set clearer and stronger laws to ensure that tenants are living in safe homes.

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook said:

“Awaab Ishak’s family have tenaciously and courageously fought to secure justice, not only for their son but for all those who live in social housing.

“Awaab’s Law will help to drive a transformational and lasting change in the safety and quality of social housing, ensuring tenants are treated with fairness and respect”.

In the coming months we will bring forward further reforms designed to drive up standards across social housing and to build greater trust and transparency between landlords and tenants. This government will:

Introduce powers through the Renters’ Rights Bill to extend Awaab’s Law to the private rented sector. We will consult on how to apply Awaab’s Law to privately rented homes in a way that works for the sector and is fair and proportionate for tenants and landlords.

Consult on a new Decent Homes Standard and minimum energy efficiency standards, to ensure tenant’s homes are made safe, warm, and free from disrepair.

Legislate to require social landlords to carry out electrical safety checks at least every five years, as well as mandatory appliance inspections on all electrical appliances that are provided by the landlord.

