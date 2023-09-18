Met Office
Awakening Atlantic heralds autumn’s arrival
The weather conditions which brought widespread disruption and impacts over the last 36 hours have largely moved eastwards.
This has brought respite to many areas, and whilst parts of East Anglia could see some potential heavy rain during this afternoon (Monday) this will not be of the same intensity as seen on Sunday.
Steve Willington is a Chief Forecaster with the Met Office. He said: “The weekend’s severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, and their associated impacts, have marked a transition between the heat of last week and the more Atlantic-dominated weather in the forecast for the coming week.”
Tuesday and Wednesday will see rain and windier conditions spread from the west across most parts of the UK, marking a return to more traditional autumnal weather. This rainfall – associated with the remnants ex-Hurricane Lee – will be heaviest and most persistent across parts of Wales and northwest England. Some surface-water and river flooding is possible in these areas, with a Yellow weather warning in force for much of Tuesday and Wednesday.
Later in the week, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in places during Thursday and Friday. David Oliver is a Deputy Chief Forecaster with the Met Office. He added: “Although the forecast contains the potential for further thundery showers later in the week, these are not expected to be of the magnitude of those seen over the weekend, but some localised impacts should be expected.”
