National Archives
|Printable version
Award of MOD service records digitisation contract
We have announced that we have awarded Ancestry®, a contract to digitise the first tranche of Ministry of Defence service personnel records. Both parties are looking forward to working to make these important records accessible online.
Gemma Maclagan Ram, Commercial Director at The National Archives said:
“Widening access to records is very important to us and we are pleased that this partnership with Ancestry will allow people to look at these records in the comfort of their own homes. We know how important these records are to military groups, veterans and family genealogists and we are working with Ancestry to ensure that they are accessible online as early as possible.”
This contract covers the first four groups of non-officer British Army service records: approximately three million files in total, amounting to an estimated 36 million images. We anticipate that the digitisation will take over four years, so from late 2024 Ancestry will publish in tranches, when each series of records is ready for publication online.
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/award-of-mod-records-digitisation-contract/
Latest News from
National Archives
Review of the Statement of Public Task14/03/2023 16:15:00
The National Archives is reviewing its Statement of Public Task in line with its statutory requirements.
Digitising FCO 141 records14/03/2023 14:25:00
The National Archives has begun a programme of work to digitise and make more widely available records from the series FCO 141 (Foreign and Commonwealth Office and predecessors: Records of Former Colonial Administrations: Migrated Archives).
Training provider announced for the Level 7 Archivist apprenticeship28/02/2023 12:25:00
The National Archives is delighted to announce that Westminster Adult Education Service (WAES) will be the first provider to run the off-the-job training for the Level 7 Archivist and Records Manager apprenticeship, meaning that apprentices will be able to start this autumn.
Allocating collections accepted in lieu of tax22/02/2023 09:20:00
The following collections of papers have been accepted in lieu of tax by the government.
Opera songs performed for the first time in 200 years09/02/2023 15:05:00
A selection of opera songs, some of which have not been heard in over 200 years, will be performed in a live concert at The National Archives on 16 March.
New family exhibition Spirit of Invention coming this summer07/02/2023 13:15:00
Be inspired, have fun and find your inner inventor at our next exhibition, Spirit of Invention, opening on Saturday 27 May.
Calling all teachers – summer sessions now available to book17/01/2023 16:05:00
Our award-winning education service provides invaluable support for teachers and students with a full range of learning resources and taught sessions covering the span of British history from the medieval period to present day. We also provide a dedicated learning programme for students with Specialist Educational Needs and Disabilities.
New education package to mark 25th anniversary of Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement20/12/2022 13:17:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has announced the development of a new educational package telling the story of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and Northern Ireland’s transformation over the past quarter century.
Newly accredited archive services announced18/11/2022 11:15:00
Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services have been awarded accredited status for the first time:
Nationwide Building Society Historic Archives
University of Southampton Library