Awards triumph for healthcare innovators
An innovative healthcare company backed by the Innovation Agency is celebrating a double triumph after claiming two national awards.
Definition Health won the Best Elective Care Recovery Initiative award at the HSJ Partnership awards for its digital work in improving patient ‘prehabilitation’ and surgical outcomes.
And it was one of three companies supported by the Innovation Agency to carry off awards at the Medilink Healthcare Business Awards, which are partly sponsored by the Innovation Agency.
Definition Health won the Partnership with the NHS – Acute Care award at the event which celebrates achievements in life sciences and collaborations among industry, academia and the NHS in the North of England.
The other Innovation Agency-backed companies were Liopa, who won the One to Watch award for their lip-reading technology, and Xploro, who won the Start-up award. Xploro have developed technology that empowers younger patients with more and better information.
The Innovation Agency’s Enterprise and Growth Team used its knowledge of the NHS landscape to help the companies with access to markets and key decision-makers, chiefly in Lancashire.
Peter Snuggs, Chief Operating Officer at Definition Health, recently said:
“The Innovation Agency, in particular Steve Adams, has played a crucial role in supporting Definition Health's market engagement in the North West.
“Through insight, connections and general market knowhow, Definition Health is in a prime position to scale up across the North.”
