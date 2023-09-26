Ayrshire College has officially opened the new Willie Mackie Skills Hub

Blog posted by: karolinakasperek, 25 September 2023 – Categories: Socio-economic.

Magnox and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) are creating sustainable communities around the Hunterston Site by investing in projects that boost the local economy and help people secure employment.

One deserving £500,000 Magnox socio-economic scheme beneficiary is the Wille Mackie Skills Hub, which aims to give local people the first-class skills they need for a career in engineering, construction, and the nuclear sector by delivering high quality science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) training.

The two-storey low carbon building opened its doors yesterday to provide a flexible learning space that can respond to emerging technologies and allows Ayrshire College to offer vocational training in sustainable and SMART technologies alongside traditional construction trades.

Rob Fletcher, Magnox CEO yesterday said: