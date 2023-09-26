Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Ayrshire College has officially opened the new Willie Mackie Skills Hub
Blog posted by: karolinakasperek, 25 September 2023 – Categories: Socio-economic.
Magnox and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) are creating sustainable communities around the Hunterston Site by investing in projects that boost the local economy and help people secure employment.
One deserving £500,000 Magnox socio-economic scheme beneficiary is the Wille Mackie Skills Hub, which aims to give local people the first-class skills they need for a career in engineering, construction, and the nuclear sector by delivering high quality science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) training.
The two-storey low carbon building opened its doors yesterday to provide a flexible learning space that can respond to emerging technologies and allows Ayrshire College to offer vocational training in sustainable and SMART technologies alongside traditional construction trades.
Rob Fletcher, Magnox CEO yesterday said:
“Magnox is committed to supporting the local communities near its sites and this is a great example of how we have been able to work with an organisation that makes a real difference to the lives of the people in this area. Our decommissioning mission at Hunterston A, and in future years Hunterston B, relies on developments of this nature. Magnox is committed to encouraging and developing education and skills and creating opportunities for sustainable employment.
“The Willie Mackie Skills Hub will be the primary location for high quality STEM vocational skills development for college students, primary and secondary school pupils, employers and their workforce and North Ayrshire residents seeking to train and upskill. Our engagement with the college is helping us achieve our objective to create a sustainable future for individuals and local organisations in the area.”
Original article link: https://nda.blog.gov.uk/ayrshire-college-has-officially-opened-the-new-willie-mackie-skills-hub/
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NDA and Magnox funded Willie Mackie Skills Hub opens at Ayrshire College25/09/2023 09:20:00
The state-of-the-art building has received £499,000 in funding from the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and Magnox Ltd.
Sellafield Ltd Review of the Year 2022/23 published22/09/2023 14:15:00
We've published our Review of the Year for 2022/23, covering safety performance, progress at Sellafield, and our social impact work in the last financial year.
NDA group showcases skills and innovative expertise in Westminster15/09/2023 14:15:00
The NDA group showcased how it’s using technology, innovation and expert skills to deliver its crucial mission, at the NIA's ‘Nuclear Week in Parliament’.
Sellafield welcomes largest apprentice and graduate intake14/09/2023 11:15:00
Sellafield Ltd records bumper intake for new apprentice and graduate cohort.
Technology and innovation shaping delivery of the NDA mission08/09/2023 14:15:00
Blog posted by: traceyscott, 07 September 2023 – Categories: Innovation/savings.
NDA hosts competition to find cyber experts of the future06/09/2023 09:15:00
The NDA is hosting Cumbria’s first ever cyber security “Capture the Flag” competition for secondary schools across the county.
Robot proves itself in Dounreay radioactive area05/09/2023 11:15:00
An evaporator cell in the Fuel Cycle Area that has been shut off for 25 years has given up its secrets to ‘Spot’.
Creating skills for the future at the NDA - Jacq Longrigg, Head of Leadership, Skills, and Talent04/09/2023 11:15:00
Blog posted by: samfrench, 31 August 2023 – Categories: Skills.