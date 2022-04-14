National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Ayrshire man jailed after importing 250kg of cocaine bulking agent
An Ayrshire man has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after importing vast quantities of an anaesthetic used to bulk out quantities of cocaine and increase supplier profits.
Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), a joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland unit, investigated after 250 kilogrammes of benzocaine was seized at Glasgow airport.
The drugs - which are used legally as painkillers but routinely used by criminals as a cutting agent for cocaine - were destined for an industrial estate in the Glengarnock area of Ayrshire.
They were addressed to a legitimate pharmaceutical company which had no involvement in the shipment.
Instead, the consignment was met by John Jackson, 33, who had the substance placed in the back of his car, before driving it to his home address nearby.
He was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.
Investigators believe he was storing the benzocaine ahead of it being collected by other members of a crime group, and then cut with cocaine.
He pleaded guilty at Glasgow High Court on 21 March and was sentenced at Edinburgh High Court yesterday (13 April).
NCA Operations Manager Rob Miles, of the Organised Crime Partnership, said: “This sentence comes as a result of strong partnership working with Police Scotland, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and Border Force.
“Benzocaine has legal pharmaceutical uses, and Jackson cynically attempted to exploit a legitimate company to get the product into Scotland and conceal his involvement in the cocaine trade.
“This seizure represents a substantial disruption of the crime group involved, denying them profit and reducing the availability of their product in Scottish communities.”
Detective Inspector Tom Gillan, of the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland), said: “This is a significant landmark result made possible by a team of dedicated investigators and supported by COPFS office.
“It serves as a strong reminder to those involved in maximising drug profits that the OCP are committed to targeting all aspect of drugs misuse across our communities.
“This sends a clear message that law enforcement will continue to work closely with all partners, public and private, to reduce the threat, risk and harm that organised criminals impact across Scotland.”
Laura Buchan, Procurator Fiscal for Specialist Casework, said: “Illegal drugs do great harm to Scotland’s communities and it is vital we target every part of the chain in order to stem that harm.
“This includes prosecuting those who import and distribute benzocaine and other cuttings agents, and disrupting their operation.
“COPFS will continue to work with the Organised Crime Partnership and other agencies to tackle serious organised crime across Scotland.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/ayrshire-man-jailed-after-importing-250kg-of-cocaine-bulking-agent
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Paedophile bragged online about abusing sleeping child14/04/2022 16:20:00
A man from Northwich who sexually assaulted a child and posted indecent images he had taken online has been jailed for four years and four months
Three people charged after £16m worth of crystal meth seized in Australia14/04/2022 14:20:00
Three UK nationals have been charged for their suspected involvement in smuggling 24 kilograms of crystal meth worth almost £16 million into Australia last year.
British teacher jailed for sexually abusing children in the UAE14/04/2022 10:10:00
A teacher from London has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing two children in the Middle East over an eight-year period.
Brit paid for abuse of children in Philippines and Romania13/04/2022 15:20:00
A Hertfordshire man has been convicted of paying for and directing the sexual abuse of children in the Philippines and Romania.
Hacking forum taken offline and UK suspect arrested13/04/2022 13:25:00
An online forum that provided criminals with stolen personal data has been taken down in an international operation, which has also seen the NCA arrest a suspected site controller.
Kinahan crime group hit with worldwide financial sanctions13/04/2022 12:25:00
An Irish organised crime group responsible for importing multi-tonne quantities of drugs and firearms around the world for more than 20 years has been hit with international financial sanctions – leaving their bank accounts frozen and funds inaccessible.
Human trafficking ringleaders found guilty of car wash exploitation05/04/2022 14:15:00
A couple have been convicted of running a human trafficking network in Bristol – promising people a new life in the UK then forcing them to work without pay.
Drugs gang rooted out – three men found guilty in sweet potato cover up04/04/2022 09:20:00
Three members of an East London organised crime group have been found guilty of involvement in a drugs operation which saw Class A and B drugs smuggled into the UK from Jamaica in deliveries of sweet potatoes.