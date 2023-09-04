Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Back to School
Good morning, everyone! Today is a very important day, it’s the first day of a brand-new academic year. I want to take this chance to welcome back every child across the country who is going back to school this week.
Whether you’re going to school for the first ever time, starting your journey at a new school, or returning after the summer for another year, the first week of a school year is an exciting time for children, parents, and teachers alike. I know that your teachers are looking forward to welcoming you back to school this week.
There is so much to look forward to in this week ahead, from catching up with friends you didn’t see over the summer to meeting new teachers. As term starts up, you’re going to have so many chances to try new things, start new lessons, join new clubs.
But I know that some young people won’t be feeling excited about returning this week. For some, the first day back may be incredibly daunting and the idea of going back to school may make you feel nervous.
Attendance is everyone’s business and that means that we all have a role to play in getting you the help you need to be in class. It’s absolutely crucial that children and young people get the help and support that they need to feel happy and confident attending school.
If you’re feeling worried about returning to school, you should tell your parents, teachers, teaching assistants, or any other trusted adult in your school. If you are in care, or have a social worker, my Help at Hand team is here to help with support and advice.
I have put together some resources for children and young people to help to start that journey from worried to excited which you can access here. For schools I have brought together resources which will help you to best support your students here.
It’s my mission to make sure that every child is in school 100% of the time, with access to a wonderful education, which is their right. September is a very important moment for all children. Getting into good habits in the first few weeks can massively improve your chances of being in school throughout the year.
I can’t wait to see all the wonderful things that you achieve this year. I will continue to work to make England the best place to grow up. I want you all to be given the help you need to really thrive, at school and beyond.
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Spotlight on: children with SEND & Mental Health missing from education04/09/2023 12:20:00
The latest attendance marks a worrying pattern – school absences are getting worse rather than better and children’s engagement with school has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Spotlight on: looked after children missing from education31/08/2023 11:20:00
Since starting as Children’s Commissioner, I have made it my mission to find England’s missing children and to put together a plan to get them back to school.
The importance of attendance30/08/2023 10:10:10
As the final few days of summer come to a close, it’s time to get ready for the return to school. I know that so much work goes in to make the first week a success.
Increasing advocacy for children in homes or residential schools that have a provisional rating of inadequate29/08/2023 10:20:00
Help at Hand’s efforts to increase access to advocacy for children in homes or residential schools that have a provisional rating of inadequate.
Guest blog: Top tips for starting a new job as a care leaver.23/08/2023 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner has a specific responsibility to protect the rights of all children and young people who are living away from home or receiving social care support.
GCSE results day22/08/2023 10:20:00
GSCE results day is just around the corner! With only a couple of days to go, I wanted to take this chance to say good luck to everyone who will be receiving their results this week.
Engaging parents in education21/08/2023 12:20:00
Last month, I met with Minister Coutinho and a range of brilliant charities supporting parents to talk about how schools and local government can better support parents to engage with children’s education.
A brilliant early education offer15/08/2023 12:10:00
The Government has recently set out a hugely ambitious expansion of early childcare.