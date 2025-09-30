Scottish Government
Backing clean energy jobs
Investment in North East renewable energy transition.
Workers and communities across the North East of Scotland will benefit from £8.5 million in new funding to support the shift to clean energy careers.
Four projects are receiving funding this year through the Just Transition Fund focus on offshore wind infrastructure and supply chain development, demonstrating the Scottish Government’s commitment to economic development and supporting communities through the energy transition. The successful projects include:
- Cable Handling Facility, Maritime Developments Ltd - £2.9 million
- Orah Assembly and Deployment, Verlume Ltd - £2.5 million
- Enabling Renewable Energy Infrastructure, Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners - £2.4 million
- Large Scale Synthetic Mooring Line Test Rig, ORE Catapult - £500,000
The investment targets areas that have provided energy security through oil and gas for generations, ensuring these communities remain at the centre of Scotland's energy future as the country accelerates towards net zero.
The funding marks the beginning of Scotland’s Climate Week, with First Minister John Swinney officially opening Scotland’s largest energy transition skills hub at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen - a new centre of excellence which will train young people for highly skilled roles in the growing renewables sector.
The Hub received £4.5 million from the Scottish Government's Just Transition Fund and represents a collaboration between the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), North East Scotland College, Shell UK, and the Scottish Government.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“This new round of funding responds to the immediate priorities of energy businesses in the North East. It focuses on projects that have a clear goal of supporting jobs and maximising economic opportunities in the region.
“The North East has long been a titan of the oil and gas industries and we must move forward together towards a cleaner, more sustainable world. Just Transition funding aims to ensure no one is left behind and that communities continue to play a vital role in the country's clean energy future.
“I’m also looking forward to opening the ETZ’s Energy Transition Skills Hub, at the start of this year’s Climate Week. Supported by £4.5 million of Scottish Government funding, this centre of excellence will prepare local young people for the highly skilled jobs and opportunities of the future in the renewable energy industry.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/backing-clean-energy-jobs/
