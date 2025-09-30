Backing clean energy jobs

Investment in North East renewable energy transition.

Workers and communities across the North East of Scotland will benefit from £8.5 million in new funding to support the shift to clean energy careers.

Four projects are receiving funding this year through the Just Transition Fund focus on offshore wind infrastructure and supply chain development, demonstrating the Scottish Government’s commitment to economic development and supporting communities through the energy transition. The successful projects include:

Cable Handling Facility, Maritime Developments Ltd - £2.9 million

Orah Assembly and Deployment, Verlume Ltd - £2.5 million

Enabling Renewable Energy Infrastructure, Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners - £2.4 million

Large Scale Synthetic Mooring Line Test Rig, ORE Catapult - £500,000

The investment targets areas that have provided energy security through oil and gas for generations, ensuring these communities remain at the centre of Scotland's energy future as the country accelerates towards net zero.

The funding marks the beginning of Scotland’s Climate Week, with First Minister John Swinney officially opening Scotland’s largest energy transition skills hub at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen - a new centre of excellence which will train young people for highly skilled roles in the growing renewables sector.

The Hub received £4.5 million from the Scottish Government's Just Transition Fund and represents a collaboration between the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), North East Scotland College, Shell UK, and the Scottish Government.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said: