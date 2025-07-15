Backing Operation Spotlight: Targeting ‘Fatal Four’ offences on the roads

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) is supporting Operation Spotlight, a nationally coordinated enforcement operation to improve road safety by targeting an increase in incidents in the month of July related to driving offences linked to the ‘Fatal Four’.

Led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the month-long initiative (1-31 July 2025) sees collaboration between police forces to disrupt criminal activity on the roads, whilst raising awareness of the serious risks to drivers and others associated with speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to wear a seatbelt, and being distracted at the wheel, for example due to mobile phone use.

APCC Joint Leads for Roads Policing, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Warwickshire PCC Philip Seccombe yesterday said: