Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Backing Operation Spotlight: Targeting ‘Fatal Four’ offences on the roads
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) is supporting Operation Spotlight, a nationally coordinated enforcement operation to improve road safety by targeting an increase in incidents in the month of July related to driving offences linked to the ‘Fatal Four’.
Led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the month-long initiative (1-31 July 2025) sees collaboration between police forces to disrupt criminal activity on the roads, whilst raising awareness of the serious risks to drivers and others associated with speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to wear a seatbelt, and being distracted at the wheel, for example due to mobile phone use.
APCC Joint Leads for Roads Policing, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Warwickshire PCC Philip Seccombe yesterday said:
“With road safety a top priority for Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), Operation Spotlight is an opportunity to shine a light on the ‘Fatal Four’ driving offences that result in deaths and serious injuries on our roads: speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
“Operation Spotlight is an important initiative to help raise awareness of these four significant contributory factors in road traffic collisions and the harm they cause, much of which is preventable. Last year, the initiative resulted in a series of successful arrests and demonstrated the effectiveness of static stops, with early intervention leading to driving bans and contributing to a reduction in potential collisions. Notably, there were more than 4000 offences involving people using their mobile phone, and almost 5000 offences related to driving without wearing a seatbelt.
“Keeping road users safe is a year-round commitment, so we welcome another month of targeted activity to support ongoing efforts to make our roads safer for everyone.
“PCCs and Deputy Mayors will continue to work in partnership with police forces, road safety organisations and local authorities to reinforce the importance of responsible driving, reduce preventable harm on the roads and enforce the law against those willing to put themselves and others at risk.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/backing-operation-spotlight-targeting-fatal-four-offences-on-the-roads/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC leads respond to Home Affairs Committee report on VAWG funding11/07/2025 15:20:00
The APCC’s joint leads for Violence Against Women and Girls, Clare Moody, PCC for Avon and Somerset and Matthew Scott, PCC for Kent, respond to Home Affairs Committee report on VAWG funding
APCC Chair comment on Leveson review of criminal courts09/07/2025 15:10:00
Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson’s independent review of the criminal courts has been published.
Supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 202509/07/2025 10:20:00
APCC Addictions and Substance Abuse Joint Leads are supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 2025 (7-13 July) to raise awareness of the potential harms associated with the consumption of alcohol.
APCC Chair backs Safer Streets Summer town centre policing blitz07/07/2025 09:15:00
Chair of the APCC, Emily Spurrell, is backing a summer of intensified policing in town centres across England and Wales.
Marking Neighbourhood Policing Week 202527/06/2025 13:20:00
Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025 (23-29 June) is held annually to celebrate local, community and neighbourhood policing.
APCC leads comment on the Comprehensive Spending Review12/06/2025 11:15:00
APCC Joint Leads for Funding and Finance, Roger Hirst and Joy Allen, have commented following publication of the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review.
Marking Volunteers’ Week 202503/06/2025 16:20:00
Kate Green, APCC joint lead on Mental Health and Custody, yesterday marked the start of Volunteers’ Week 2025 (2-8 June).
APCC leads respond to London Drugs Commission report29/05/2025 09:10:00
APCC joint leads on Addictions and Substance Misuse, PCCs Joy Allen and David Sidwick responded to the independent London Drugs Commission’s report into the effectiveness of the UK’s drug laws, focusing on cannabis