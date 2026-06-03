Backing Scotland’s entrepreneurs

Funding to drive business innovation across sectors.

An annual conference for the Games sector and a pilot matching film and TV producers with business angels are among new initiatives that will be supported as part of record Scottish Government investment in innovation, enterprise and entrepreneurship this year.

A total of 44 projects will share £1.75 million through the Scottish Government’s Ecosystem Fund to help entrepreneurs and businesses emerge and grow.

It brings together three existing funds – together with a new, community-focused initiative – creating a simpler application process and faster decision-making on successful projects.

Economy Secretary Stephen Flynn visited Edinburgh Food & Drink Academy, which has been awarded nearly £40,000 to deliver a series of events for business founders from the food & drink sector to pitch products to buyers and investors.

He said:

“It is an economic imperative that Scotland’s business founders receive the right help to establish, grow and flourish – and the Scottish Government is committed to backing them at every stage of their business journey.

“Scottish Government support for our entrepreneurs has continued to evolve in response to direct feedback from business founders and owners.

“This latest round of funding delivers an even more tailored package of initiatives and programmes to ensure we are supporting existing and future business owners from across sectors, across the country, and across all walks of life.”

Executive Chair at Edinburgh Food & Drink Academy Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne said:

“Securing this grant from the Scottish Government will allow us to further our goal of supporting Scotland’s food and drink entrepreneurs, connecting them with investors, producers and industry experts, and enabling collaboration across the industry.

“Our Cooking Up Growth programme will directly align to our mission to create, connect and elevate Scotland’s food and drink industry.

“Since our relaunch earlier this year, we’ve welcomed entrepreneurs, the business community and emerging culinary talent, working together to support a sustainable future for the industry. We look forward to launching Cooking Up Growth and continuing to shine a spotlight on Scotland’s larder while supporting Scotland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Background

A full list of Ecosystem Fund recipients 2026-27 is available.