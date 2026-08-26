Backing Scotland's future football stars

World Cup Fund investment launched at Barclays Hampden.

Scotland's future football stars will benefit from a £500,000 World Cup Fund officially launched by First Minister John Swinney during a visit to Barclays Hampden.

The fund will support a three-year programme delivered in partnership with the Scottish FA to strengthen elite youth development pathways for boys and girls across Scotland.

The programme will provide specialist support to clubs within the boys' Club Academy Scotland - the national programme for developing young talent at club level - and girls' Next Gen pathways, enhance player development opportunities and expand the use of performance insights and innovation across the game.

During the visit, the First Minister met young players, coaches and Scottish FA representatives to hear how the investment will help develop talent and support the next generation of Scotland internationals.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Scotland’s return to the World Cup reminded us all of what can be achieved through talent, hard work and ambition. Sport and physical activity can transform lives, and we want to support the next generation of talent in Scottish football.

“Alongside our £20 million Summer of Sport programme to get children and young people active, this World Cup Fund builds on that momentum by investing in the young people who could represent Scotland in years ahead and delivers on my commitment made for the Scottish Government’s first 100 days.



“Supporting both boys’ and girls’ pathways, this investment will help create more opportunities for talented young people, strengthen clubs and support the long-term future of Scottish football.”

Scottish FA’s Chief Football Officer, Craig Mulholland, said:

“Scotland was gripped by our return to the World Cup stage this summer, and it united a nation in a way no other event can do.

“It had been too long, and our job is to make sure it’s a regular occurrence.

“We are delighted with the investment and support from the Scottish Government, on the back of their excellent Summer of Sport programme.

“This initiative aligns fully with our Scottish FA strategy. We will take a bespoke, creative, and innovative approach to supporting our club network through Club Academy Scotland, for our boys, and our girls’ Barclays NextGen pathways. Helping our clubs grow in a modern way, using objective insights that will significantly enhance the offering to young Scottish talent – creating better players and coaches.

“We need our young people in Scotland to have ambition and aspire to follow in the footsteps of the exceptional role models we have, such as Andy Robertson and Caroline Weir. Our task, working with the Scottish Government, is to provide the best environment for these dreams to be realised.

“In addition, the wider benefits of football – to the individual, families, communities, and country in general – are apparent.

“We need to harness the power of football, on and off the pitch.”

Background

The £500,000 investment is part of a three-year programme, delivered in partnership with the Scottish FA, running from 2026-2029.

The Scottish Government will invest £500,000, with the Scottish FA contributing a further £85,000.