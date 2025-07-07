Back-to-back BRICS and Quad meetings highlight India’s increasingly difficult balancing act

EXPERT COMMENT

India’s balancing act between the West and the Global South demonstrates the agility of its foreign policy. But this act is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in a fragmented global order.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers’ meeting in Washington on 1 July, just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on 6–7 July. While this demonstrates the agility of New Delhi’s foreign policy, it also highlights the challenges it faces in maintaining strategic autonomy in an increasingly unstable and fragmented international system.

A voice of the Global South

The leaders of China and Russia, two BRICS founding members, are due to miss this week’s summit. One the one hand, this suggests a potentially lower-profile meeting. On the other, it could facilitate a summit that is more aligned with India’s values and worldview – and where it has a greater voice.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.