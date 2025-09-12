Bad character evidence prompts CCRC to refer assault conviction to Crown Court

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s assault conviction to the Crown Court because new evidence significantly undermines the credibility of the complainant in the case.

Shabaz Ahmed was convicted after a trial at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 30 August 2016 of assault by beating. He was sentenced to a Community Order, and a three-year restraining order was imposed.

An appeal against his conviction at Snaresbrook Crown Court was dismissed on 23 January 2017.

Following the trial, the complainant in Mr Ahmed’s case was convicted of concealing criminal property.

The CCRC received an application for review of Mr Ahmed’s conviction on 1 March 2023.

The credibility of both Mr Ahmed and the complainant was central to the trial court’s decision.

After a detailed investigation, the CCRC has concluded that on a rehearing, the Crown Court is likely to consider that the complainant’s subsequent conviction demonstrates significant dishonesty.

There is therefore a real possibility that the court will find that the level and nature of dishonesty exhibited by the complainant significantly undermines her overall credibility, such that it will come to a different conclusion in Mr Ahmed’s case.

