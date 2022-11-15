Badenoch to push muscular approach to global trade on first DC visit

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch MP yesterday visited Washington DC to promote UK-US trade.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch MP yesterday (Monday 14 November) visited Washington DC to promote UK-US trade and encourage western allies to do more together to future-proof the global economy against shocks.

On her first visit to DC in the role, she will make a speech at the free market think tank Cato Institute, telling US political figures that now is the time for allies to face down protectionism and promote strong trading alliances to challenge the increasing threat of authoritarian states.

She will say the UK and US will work together to future-proof their economies by shaping the global rules of trade, promoting more diverse, resilient supply chains, investing in cutting-edge technology that will support jobs of the future, and protecting our long-term energy security.

The US is the UK’s largest trading partner, and every day more than one million people get up and go to work for British companies in America, and almost 1.5 million people do the same for American companies in the UK.

Kemi Badenoch will use meetings on the Hill with senior representatives of both parties to make the case for boosting our transatlantic trade relationship even further in the years ahead.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch MP yesterday said:

The US and UK share the same values – freedom and free trade – and the result is a partnership more important than any other in the world. I’m in DC to boost our trading relationship further and work with allies on critically important issues like strengthening supply chains, protecting our long-term energy security and creating jobs in industries of the future. Both the UK and the US know we cannot have security at home without security abroad, and we need to make the global economy resilient to future shocks. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and show how muscular liberalism and free trade are a force for good in the world.

While there Trade Secretary Badenoch is due to meet with US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, and members of the House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance Committee.

She will also speak at a US Chamber of Commerce roundtable event with key US businesses to promote the UK’s low-tax, high-talent, business friendly environment and highly innovative economy.

Badenoch will also discuss how trade policy can break down barriers for women as business owners, entrepreneurs, and consumers at the Washington Post Global Women’s Summit, at which Hillary Clinton is also set to appear.

The visit follows a series of successful transatlantic trade talks between the UK and US which have delivered the removal of harmful 232 tariffs on UK steel, an end to the 25-year ban on British lamb, and the suspension of harmful 25% tariffs on UK products like Scotch Whisky.

The UK is also pursuing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with individual US states to unlock barriers to business and pave the way for more UK and US businesses to invest, export, expand, and create jobs. We have already signed MoUs with Indiana and North Carolina this year, with more to follow soon and ongoing engagement with states including South Carolina, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington, Texas, and Oregon.