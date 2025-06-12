Badger TB vaccinations increase to a record high

Record levels of badger vaccination as part of new approach to move towards non-lethal disease control

Badger TB vaccinations increased to a record high by 24% across the country last year, as part of a major drive to increase badger vaccination and end the badger cull. It’s part of significant progress made in a range of areas to deliver on its manifesto pledge to end badger culling by the end of the Parliament.

A total of 4,110 badgers were vaccinated against the devastating animal disease in England last year, an increase of over 1,000 from 2023.

The government is also accelerating the rollout of the badger vaccination further with the launch of a new Badger Vaccinator Field Force coming into force next year which will increase badger vaccination at pace to drive down TB rates and protect badgers.

In addition, projects supporting farmers to carry out badger vaccinations themselves are set to launch later this year, with a revolutionary new programme working with the NFU and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) in Cornwall.

The push is part of the government’s plans to end the badger cull through a range of measures to control Bovine TB including a wider rollout of the badger vaccine and trials of a cattle vaccine.

Latest figures released yesterday show a significant reduction in the number of badgers culled over the past year as vaccinations increase. The number of badgers culled in England in 2024 fell by 12% compared to 2023 and is now less than half the number culled at the peak of the policy.



Bovine TB remains one of the most difficult and intractable animal health challenges faced by the livestock sector in England yesterday. Over 278,000 cattle have been compulsorily slaughtered and over 230,000 badgers have been killed in efforts to control the disease, costing taxpayers over £100 million every year.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said:

“Bovine tuberculosis has devastated British farmers and wildlife for far too long.

“It has placed dreadful hardship and stress on farmers who continue to suffer the loss of valued herds and has taken a terrible toll on our badger populations.

“We promised a comprehensive TB eradication package, which will allow us to end the badger cull by the end of this parliament, and that this what we are delivering – with yesterday’s figures showing the clear progress we are making.”

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said:

“Bovine tuberculosis is one of the most difficult and prolonged animal disease challenges we face, causing devastation for farming communities.

“The disease is on a very positive downward trajectory following years of hard work, as vaccinations continues to increase and we remain committed to take a data-led and scientific approach as we transition to fully adopting non-lethal control methods for managing this insidious disease.”

Last August, this government announced plans for the first comprehensive new TB eradication strategy in a decade, to end the badger cull and drive down Bovine TB rates to save cattle and farmers’ livelihoods, working with farmers, vets, scientists and conservationists to rapidly strengthen and deploy a range of disease control measures. Work to end the badger cull began immediately, with progress already made on key scientific and evidence-based initiatives to support the transition:

The first major badger population survey in over a decade began in February, with the first round of fieldwork now complete. Further surveying will resume later this year to assess badger abundance and population recovery following widespread culling since 2013.

Continuing cattle vaccination field trials with the next phase launching this summer.

Reconvening the expert panel lead by Sir Charles Godfray, who led the 2018 government review. The panel is assessing if new evidence could influence the original conclusions of the report.

The next phase of cattle vaccination field trials is launching this summer. Cattle keepers interested in participating in this world leading initiative are encouraged to register their Expression of Interest or email TB.Advice@apha.gov.uk. More information is available about how to take part in field trials.

The work on the world-leading cattle vaccination trails continues to attract international interest. At the World Organisation of Animal Health General Session in May 2025, international trading partners welcomed the UK’s progress on the development of a TB cattle vaccine and showed keen interest in its potential to contribute to global eradication programmes.

Yesterday’s announcement ensures the government meets its manifesto commitment and charts a new course in protecting both the farming community and wildlife from the devastating impacts of bovine TB.

