BAE Systems tops the DWP's latest apprenticeships rankings as leading employers named

Top ranking apprenticeship employers have been revealed after the publication of the new leaderboard – with BAE Systems topping the list for 2026.

150 businesses including BAE Systems, Network Rail and Lloyds Banking Group named as leading apprenticeship employers.

They are recognised for powering the next generation of skilled workers through high quality, engaging apprenticeships.

Government to create 50,000 new apprenticeships for young people to reverse the 40% decline in apprenticeship starts among 16-24-year-olds.

Top ranking apprenticeship employers have been revealed after the publication of the new leaderboard – with BAE Systems topping the list for 2026.

The annual Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers for 2026 was published today by the Department for Work and Pensions in partnership with careers site Higherin.

These lists showcase employers who are opening up career pathways and delivering skilled workers through apprenticeships across the country.

The lists highlight the breadth of careers young people can kickstart with an apprenticeship, with defence and security specialist BAE Systems named the country’s number one apprenticeship employer for 2026. Construction firm LJ Construction Carpentry Contractors Ltd was named this year’s top SME apprenticeship employer.

Apprenticeships offer a powerful route into rewarding careers for young people, providing an earn-as-you-learn opportunity that combines real-world experience with nationally recognised qualifications.

The government is boosting the number of apprenticeship opportunities available to young people as a priority, building the skilled, motivated workforce that businesses and the economy need.

Minister for Skills, Baroness Jacqui Smith said:

From household names to ambitious local businesses, these organisations show what is possible when employers put skills at the heart of their growth. The skills, confidence and professional networks that apprenticeships provide give young people their first step onto the career ladder, and the foundation for a rewarding, lifelong career. Our reforms are giving employers the freedom to invest in talent, and together we’re building a workforce ready for the future.

The Top 10 Apprenticeship Employers for 2026 are:

BAE Systems Plc Sellafield Ltd Balfour Beatty Network Rail Go-Ahead Group Lloyds Banking Group Grant Thornton UK Advisory and Tax LLP JLR British Broadcasting Corporation EY

The Top 5 SME Apprenticeship Employers for 2026 are:

LJ Construction Carpentry Contractors Ltd Puffins of Exeter MDS Ltd Forbury Gardens Day Nursery Lionweld Kennedy

By reforming the Growth and Skills Levy to give employers greater flexibility and funding incentives of up to £8,000 per young apprentice, the government is making it easier than ever for businesses to take on the next generation of apprentices. Additional support is available for smaller businesses to help them build the talent pipeline they need to grow.

These reforms are the biggest transformation of the system in a decade to ensure it is fit for purpose, delivers value for money, and gives businesses the flexibility they need to invest in the talent that will drive growth.

Central to this is a refocusing of investment towards equipping young people with the skills needed for priority sectors, with foundation apprenticeship units in key sectors including construction, engineering and manufacturing and digital opening up more opportunities than ever before.

Tania Gandamihardja, Group Human Resources Director at BAE Systems, said:

We’re honoured to be named the top apprenticeship employer in England. Apprenticeships are one of the most powerful tools we have – not just for bringing brilliant people into our workforce, but for making sure those opportunities are open to everyone. Our apprentices are an incredibly important part of the BAE Systems team, and this recognition shows how committed we are to making the programme a success year-in, year-out.

Ryan Jones, Director, LJ Construction Carpentry Contractors Ltd, said:

We’re incredibly proud to be named the number one Top SME apprenticeship employer. Apprenticeships are at the heart of what we do at LJ Construction – it’s unbelievably rewarding to give young people the skills and opportunities to build a career they can be proud of. The construction industry faces a real skills challenge, and we see that as a call to action. The fact that 24 out of our 28 apprentices from previous years are still with us and progressing well tells you everything about what a structured, supportive programme can achieve.

Additional Information:

The Top Apprenticeship Employer List rankings, compiled by the Department for Work and Pensions in partnership with Higherin, are calculated using a broad assessment of employer strength in apprenticeship delivery, covering three equally weighted areas:

Apprentice achievements, including achievement rates and volume of completions;

Employer commitment, taking into account the number of young apprentices, the size and breadth of the programme, cohort diversity and the proportion of employees who are apprentices;

Apprentices’ own reviews of their experience

For the full list of Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and the Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers visit Top Apprenticeship Employers 2026