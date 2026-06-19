Scottish Government
|Printable version
Balancing Scotland’s Budget
Provisional outturn figures published.
A balanced budget for Scotland has been delivered for 2025-26.
The Scottish Government’s provisional outturn for the financial year is £55.9 billion against a total fiscal budget of £56.3 billion.
The underspend of £358 million, presented to Parliament this afternoon, represents 0.6% of the Scottish Government’s total budget. This will be carried forward through the Scotland Reserve into future financial years and there is no loss of spending power to the Scottish Government.
Public Finance Minister Hannah Mary Goodlad said:
“The Scottish Government's budget must balance each and every financial year. The majority of our funding continues to be tied to the decisions of the UK Government and as such is subject to high levels of uncertainty until very late in the financial year.
“Despite these challenges, we have continued to deliver effectively for Scotland, focusing on key priorities of the growing the economy, tackling child poverty, the cost of living, improving the NHS and public services, and tackling climate change.
“We will continue to take a responsible approach to managing the public finances, delivering public services which are good quality, efficient, effective, and sustainable.”
Background
The underspend incorporates £312 million of resource, £42 million of capital and £4 million of financial transactions.
In addition, the provisional non-cash position is an underspend of £249 million against a £4 billion budget. This non cash budget is ring-fenced, cannot be used for day to day spending and is used for accounting adjustments, predominantly depreciation.
Finalised figures will be reported in a Statement of Final Outturn once all bodies have completed and published their annual report and accounts.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/balancing-scotlands-budget-2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
FM launches £36.9 million fund to reduce drug and alcohol deaths19/06/2026 15:05:00
Three-year investment to support prevention, treatment and recovery across Scotland.
FM: When we stand together, we make Scotland stronger19/06/2026 13:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s commitment to tackling racism in all its forms, following the recent disorder in Glasgow and elsewhere in Scotland.
A brighter future for every child19/06/2026 12:20:00
Driving progress on child poverty as legislation to be reviewed.
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics March 202619/06/2026 10:25:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Boost for Scottish producers18/06/2026 15:05:00
Public sector catering to maximise use of local produce.
Scottish Rural Communities Policy Review: Stage 4 Final Report18/06/2026 12:05:00
This report is the final output of the Scottish Rural Communities Policy Review. It brings together the evidence collected during the project & provides options & practical recommendations for the roles and delivery of Community Led Local Development, Scottish Rural Network and Scottish Rural Action.
MyCare.scot available on app store18/06/2026 10:05:00
Next step in programme to deliver UK’s most comprehensive health and care app.
US Export Plan17/06/2026 15:05:00
The USA Export Plan has been developed to provide targeted, state-level insights that highlights where Scotland’s export strengths most effectively align with specific United States (US) market demands. This is delivered through robust evidence-backed deliverables including sector summaries.
Council Tax Collection Statistics, 2025-2617/06/2026 13:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released the latest Council Tax Collection Statistics which provides Council Tax collection figures for Scottish local authorities, up to and including the financial year 2025-26.