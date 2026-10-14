Balkan Bridge 2 – NCA officers joined by international partners in major crackdown targeting cross-border smuggling of people and commodities

National Crime Agency officers have taken part in a major operation targeting transnational people smuggling gangs and organised crime in Bulgaria.

As part of Operation Balkan Bridge 2, NCA officers deployed alongside colleagues from the US, Germany, France, Greece and Frontex from the 28 September to 4 October.

The operation, which was jointly hosted by the Bulgarian National Customs Agency and Bulgarian Border Police, saw officers carrying out work at multiple Bulgarian entry and exit border checkpoints.

Deployment areas included the Bulgaria-Serbia, Bulgaria-Greece and the Bulgaria-Turkish border – a known route for small boat equipment being transported through Europe to France.

As a result, two eight-metre inflatable boats were seized, which NCA investigators identified would have been used to mount dangerous Channel crossings. Each would have been capable of transporting around 70 people.

So far in 2026 Bulgarian partners have seized 37 such boats.

Other seizures made during the operation included more than a thousand parts for firearms and ammunition, 300,000 smuggled cigarettes and cigars, counterfeit goods and 58 kilos of drugs, mainly cannabis.

Nine people who were being smuggled through the border illegally in lorries were also stopped.

The operation also saw three detector dogs trained and donated by the UK to Bulgarian partners join the activity. One was involved in one of the drug seizures.

NCA Regional Manager Kenny Dron yesterday said:

“Bulgaria is a valued partner for the NCA in tackling organised immigration crime by stopping small boat equipment getting in to Europe, but also a range of other threats including drugs and firearms smuggling. “Operation Balkan Bridge 2 gave us the opportunity to expand our co-operation with Bulgarian law enforcement, working with them to disrupt the criminal networks posing a threat to both of our nations. “Organised crime is international in nature, so it is vital we work with international law enforcement partners at every step to counter it.”

UK Minister for Europe, Lord Wood of Anfield yesterday said: