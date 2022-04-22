Scottish Government
|Printable version
Ban on combustible cladding
Materials barred from high-risk buildings over 11 metres.
Legislation to improve fire safety and boost Scotland’s Net Zero ambitions has been laid before the Scottish Parliament today.
Under the legislation, developers will be banned from using combustible cladding on high-rise buildings. Since 2005, new cladding systems on high rise blocks of flats have either had to use non-combustible materials or pass a large-scale fire test. The building standards legislation removes the option of a fire test, completely prohibiting such materials from use on domestic and other high-risk buildings, such as care homes and hospitals, above 11m.
The highest risk metal composite cladding material will be banned from any new building of any height, with replacement cladding also required to meet the new standards.
The legislation also includes improvements to energy performance standards, aiming to make buildings easier to heat while ensuring they are well ventilated and comfortable to live in.
Building Standards Minister Patrick Harvie said:
“This is the third set of changes made to fire safety standards for cladding in Scotland since the tragic Grenfell Tower Fire, requiring any cladding on domestic or other high risk buildings above 11m to be strictly non-combustible.
“Taken together with our new fire alarms regulations, covering all homes in Scotland regardless of ownership, this is yet another step on the Scottish Government’s mission to minimise the risk of deaths and injuries from fire.
“The energy improvements will deliver another important step toward improved energy and emission performance of our buildings, and we’ll be going further on this in 2024 with regulations requiring new buildings to use zero-emissions heating systems.”
Background
The Building (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2022 (legislation.gov.uk)
Changes to requirements on fire safety of cladding systems will be introduced on 1 June 2022, while improvements to energy and environmental standards will apply from 1 October 2022. The changes have been brought in following public consultations in 2021 on the fire safety of cladding systems and on energy and environmental standards.
Supporting Technical Handbooks, which set out the full detail of changes, will be published from the start of May.
The combustible cladding ban will apply to all buildings with a storey 11m or more above the ground, and which contain:
- a dwelling
- a building used as a place of assembly
- or as a place of entertainment or recreation
- a hospital
- a residential care building or sheltered housing complex or a shared multi-occupancy residential building
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/ban-on-combustible-cladding/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Childminding workforce trends qualitative research report22/04/2022 12:05:00
This study was commissioned by the Scottish Government to explore the range of factors that may be contributing to the decline in the Scottish childminder workforce in order to identify ways to better recruit, support and retain them.
Expanding Scotland’s talent pool22/04/2022 10:05:00
Attracting skilled workers from the rest of the UK.
Misogyny and Criminal Justice Working Group recommendations: response21/04/2022 15:05:00
Our response to an independent report on how the Scottish criminal justice system deals with misogyny faced by women and girls.
Proposals for new Bill to tackle misogyny21/04/2022 13:05:00
Public to be consulted on laws to criminalise misogynistic conduct.
Citizens' Jury on QCovid: Report on the jury's conclusions and key findings21/04/2022 12:05:00
Ipsos Scotland was commissioned to conduct a Citizens' Jury exploring views on QCovid®.
Support for Ukrainian workers in Scotland21/04/2022 10:05:00
A new service is to be established to offer vital advice and urgent practical support to Ukrainian seasonal horticultural workers in Scotland.
Monthly GDP Estimates for February20/04/2022 13:05:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.