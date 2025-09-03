Ban on selling high-caffeine energy drinks to boost kids’ health

Government to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s

Evidence links the drinks to negative impacts on children’s physical and mental health, sleep quality, and educational outcomes

Move backed by parents and teachers and will deliver significant long term health benefits as part of government’s Plan for Change

Children will be protected from the harm caused by high-caffeine energy drinks under new proposals to ban their sale to under-16s.

Plans set out yesterday will help boost kids’ health by stopping retailers from selling the drinks to children in a move that could prevent obesity in up to 40,000 children and deliver health benefits worth tens of millions of pounds.

Around 100,000 children consume at least one high caffeine energy drink every day. There is growing evidence linking these drinks to harmful effects on children, including disrupted sleep, increased anxiety, poor concentration and reduced educational outcomes.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of four cans of cola in their system on a daily basis? Energy drinks might seem harmless, but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today’s kids are all being impacted, while high sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity. As part of our Plan for Change and shift from treatment to prevention, we’re acting on the concerns of parents and teachers and tackling the root causes of poor health and educational attainment head on. By preventing shops from selling these drinks to kids, we’re helping build the foundations for healthier and happier generations to come.

Research highlights that up to one third of children aged 13 to 16 years, and nearly a quarter of children aged 11 to 12 years consume one or more of these drinks each week, so early intervention is crucial if we are to deliver on our pledge to create the healthiest generation of children ever.

This is backed by parents, teachers and teaching unions who report on pupils being unable to concentrate and focus and even negatively affecting grades and academic performance. Evidence also shows that children from more deprived communities are more likely to consume these products – further contributing to health inequalities across the country.

Acting now to improve children’s wellbeing will not only help give them the best start in life and prevent them from a lifetime of poor health but also deliver tens of millions of pounds of health benefits as well as future savings for the NHS and increased economic productivity.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

Through our Plan for Change, we are determined to give every child the opportunities they deserve and the best start in life. This government inherited a scourge of poor classroom behaviour that undermines the learning of too many children – partly driven by the harmful effects of caffeine loaded drinks – and yesterday’s announcement is another step forward in addressing that legacy. It goes hand-in-hand with our work to address the root causes of poor behaviour with targeted support to hundreds of struggling schools, access to a specialist mental health professional in every school and updated school food standards so children have access to healthy food and drink options during the school day.

The proposal would make it illegal to sell high-caffeine energy drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre to anyone aged under 16 years across all retailers, including online, in shops, restaurants, cafes and vending machines. The proposals would not affect lower-caffeine soft drinks nor tea and coffee.

Many major retailers already voluntarily restrict sales, but research suggests some smaller convenience stores continue selling to children, highlighting the need for a consistent approach that protects our children and is fairer for industry.

A consultation launched yesterday on delivery of the ban will run for twelve weeks gathering evidence from health experts, education leaders, retailers, manufacturers, local enforcement authorities and the public.

Every child deserves the best possible start in life which is why we are also rolling out supervised tooth brushing for three to five-year-olds, , supporting free breakfast clubs and taking action to help families raise the healthiest generation of children ever.

And we have just announced the largest ever expansion with 30 hours government-funded childcare saving hard-pressed parents £7,500.

Carrera, a Bite Back activist from Milton Keynes, said:

Energy drinks have become the social currency of the playground — cheap, brightly packaged, and easier to buy than water. They’re aggressively marketed to us, especially online, despite serious health risks. We feel pressured to drink them, especially during exam season, when stress is high and healthier options are hard to find. This ban is a step in the right direction — but bold action on marketing and access must follow.

Lauren Morley from Worthing, East Sussex is parent to a six-year-old. She also works directly with young people and schools on nutrition and mental health. She is a parent ambassador with Sustain. She said:

As a parent of a 6-year-old and an educator with 13 years’ experience, I’ve seen the harm these drinks cause. In schools, I’ve witnessed panic attacks, anxiety and poor focus, often after students consume multiple cans instead of breakfast. My concern grows as my child gets older. When young people stop drinking them, we see their wellbeing, concentration, and mood noticeably improve. I welcome the Department of Health and Social Care’s consultation on restricting high caffeine energy drink sales to children.

Rounaq Nayak is a father to two children, living in Bristol. He works as a lecturer and is a parent ambassador with Sustain. He said:

As a parent, I welcome the government’s announcement on restricting high caffeine energy drink sales to children. I’ve seen how marketing and peer influence make these drinks seem appealing – from my youngest wanting to copy older kids to my eldest believing they make you ‘faster’ at sport. Clear regulation, alongside education in schools and for parents, is essential to protect children’s health and ensure companies are held accountable for how these products are promoted.

Charlotte Harrison, Senior Safeguarding Consultant, said:

As a safeguarding consultant and former teacher, I am delighted about, and strongly support, this consultation on a proposed ban of high-caffeine energy drink sales to under-16s. I have seen first-hand the damaging impact these drinks have on young people; there is no doubt that they negatively impact children’s health, behaviour, and learning, as well as contributing to long-term issues like obesity. Protecting our young people from harmful substances is a vital part of safeguarding, and this consultation is a crucial step toward creating healthier, more supportive environments for our children to thrive in both education and life. I urge everyone to support this consultation to protect the future wellbeing of our children.

Stuart, Assistant Head Teacher of a Sixth Form, said:

As a teacher, I see first-hand the damage energy drinks do to students – from poor focus in class to poor nutrition and overall, well being. We do what we can to keep them out of classrooms and school in general, but without a ban, it’s an uphill battle. These drinks are not for young people – and I’m delighted the government is finally catching up with clear rules and legislation to support young people to make healthier choices.

Professor Amelia Lake, Professor of Public Health Nutrition, Teesside University and Deputy Director of Fuse the Centre for Translational Research in Public Health said:

Our research has shown the significant mental and physical health consequences of children drinking energy drinks. We have reviewed evidence from around the world and have shown that these drinks have no place in the diets of children. Other countries have age-restricted sales of energy drinks, Norway has recently announced their restrictions starting in 2026. I welcome this consultation, it will be a step forward in prioritising the health and wellbeing of our young population.

Barbara Crowther of the Children’s Food Campaign at Sustain, an alliance of over 100 food, farming and health organisations, said:

High caffeine energy drinks already carry warning labels saying ‘not suitable for children’, so it’s absolutely right for the government to limit them from being sold to children too. They are branded and marketed to appeal to young people through sports and influencers and far too easily purchased by children in shops, cafes and vending machines. Parents, teachers and health professionals have all called for this policy, so let’s get involved with the consultation and support children’s health.

Katharine Jenner, Director, Obesity Health Alliance, said:

High-caffeine energy drinks have no place in children’s hands. We fully support the government’s proposal to ban sales of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s. This is a common-sense, evidence-based step to protect children’s physical, mental, and dental health. Age-of-sale policies like this have a proven record of reducing access to products that are not suitable for children, and will help create an environment that supports healthier choices for future generations.

Sarah Muckle, Policy Lead for Children and Young People at the Association of Directors of Public Health and Director of Public Health for Essex, said:

Our children and young people deserve the opportunity to grow up in an environment which nurtures their potential, provides them with easy access to healthy food, drink and activities, and helps them thrive. Energy drinks, which are currently made incredibly attractive and affordable to children through targeted advertising and marketing campaigns funded by the industry, are associated with a wide range of physical and mental health issues and so we are very pleased to see the Government acting on its promise to protect children’s health in this way. A ban will not only make a huge difference to individual children’s health but will also have the knock-on consequence of enabling our children and young people to take a more active role in their education and their communities – something that will benefit everyone.

Professor Tracy Daszkiewicz, President of the Faculty of Public Health, said:

Mounting evidence shows us that high-caffeine energy drinks are damaging the health of children across the UK, particularly those from deprived communities who are already at higher risk of obesity and other health issues. We welcome this public health intervention to limit access to these drinks and help support the physical and mental wellbeing of our young people.

Andrea Martinez-Inchausti, Assistant Director of Food at the British Retail Consortium, said:

BRC members banned the sale of certain energy drinks to under 16s many years ago, so we welcome this announcement as it will ensure a level playing field across all businesses who sell energy drinks. But most importantly, it will protect young consumers.

Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

We welcome this consultation. There is clear evidence that high-caffeine energy drinks are not only a health risk to children but that these products also affect behaviour and concentration. They are banned in many schools but their wider availability means they can be consumed outside of school time with a knock-on effect in class. Restricting the sale of these drinks could be a relatively simple way of supporting learning and wellbeing.

Paul Whiteman, General Secretary, National Association of Head Teachers, said:

NAHT supports this proactive move to ban the sale of these drinks to under 16s. A healthy diet for children and young people is vital and these drinks, which are high in caffeine and in sugar, are not consistent with that. Evidence is also growing to support concerns school staff have over connections between these drinks and reduced concentration in the classroom. Anything which addresses this and helps pupils to focus on their learning has to be welcome.

Professor Steve Turner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said:

Paediatricians are very clear that children or teenagers do not need energy drinks. Young people get their energy from sleep, a healthy balanced diet, regular exercise and meaningful connection with family and friends. There’s no evidence that caffeine or other stimulants in these products offer any nutritional or developmental benefit, in fact growing research points to serious risks for behaviour and mental health. Banning the sale of these products to under-16s is the next logical step in making the diet of our nation’s children more healthy.

Rebecca Tobi, Senior Business and Investor Engagement Manager, The Food Foundation, said: