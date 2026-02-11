Bangladesh election reveals a transformed political landscape

EXPERT COMMENT

Bangladesh’s long-awaited election is being shaped by new political forces and intensified information warfare.

Bangladesh is set to hold its long-anticipated national election on 12 February 2026. The election follows 18 months of an interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, after the government of Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024 by the Gen Z- led ‘Monsoon Revolution’.

This election is a potential turning point towards democratic transition. It is also consequential due to two broader dynamics at play: the emergence of new political actors and the intensification of information warfare. But with so much at stake, political violence and unrest is rife. Since the election was announced in December, at least 16 political activists have been killed.

