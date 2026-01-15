Bank of England must deliver “quickfire” rate cuts to help boost living standards – TUC

Commenting on ONS figures showing 0.1% GDP growth in the three months to November 2025, and 0.3% GDP growth in November 2025, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“It’s good to see growth pick up in November. But after 14 years of Tory mismanagement our economy is still not out of the woods.

“With family incomes still squeezed by a relentless cost-of-living crisis, household spending has been in the doldrums for far too long. That’s bad for families and bad for the wider economy.

“This doom loop must end. Living standards have to come first. Ministers must stay laser-focused on cutting costs and putting more money in people’s pockets.

“Last year’s interest-rate cuts were a start. But the Bank of England must move faster this year with quickfire cuts in the months ahead.

“That would help families spend, businesses invest, and Britain finally move on from the cost of crisis that’s kept us stuck for too long.”