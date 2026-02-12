Bank of England must “go further and faster” with rate cuts to help boost living standards – TUC

Commenting on ONS figures showing 0.1% GDP growth in the three months to December 2025, and 0.1% GDP growth in December 2025, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“It’s welcome that the economy kept growing in December, and last year’s growth of 1.3% was the strongest for three years.

“But many workers are not yet feeling the benefit in their pockets. Household incomes are still being squeezed by a relentless cost-of-living crisis.

“Many working families don’t have any money left over to spend on the things that keep our economy moving – meals out, shopping on the high street, and family days out. That’s bad for families and bad for the wider economy.

“This doom loop must end. Ministers must stay laser-focused on cutting working people’s household costs and improving living standards this year.

“And the Bank of England must go further and faster with quickfire interest-rate cuts in the months ahead.

“Britain needs to finally move on from the cost-of-living crisis that’s kept us stuck for too long – the priority must be helping families to spend and businesses to invest.”