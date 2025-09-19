Think Tanks
|Printable version
Bank of England should have fully stopped active gilt sales, says IPPR
Carsten Jung, associate director for economic policy at IPPR and former Bank of England economist, reacted to yesterday’s decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee
“The Bank was right to slow the unwinding of its economic support programme – quantitative tightening. It has added unnecessary pressure on gilt yields at a time of global pressures. The Bank should have in fact gone further and fully stopped active gilt sales, as these are not needed for its monetary policy strategy.
“Meanwhile, the expected inflation bump over the summer is projected to ease and the Bank of England should more strongly signal how it intends to lower rates over the coming months, given a range of factors pointing to weaker demand.”
Ashwin Kumar, director of research and policy at IPPR, is available for interview
Ashwin was previously an economic advisor to Gordon Brown as well as the former senior economic advisor at the Department for Work and Pensions.
