Banker charged with bribery
A former Director of Corporate Banking at First Bank of Nigeria (UK) has been charged with a bribery offence following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Adetunji Fadahunsi-Jones, aged 45, of Hertfordshire, led the bank’s relationship with a prominent businessman in the Nigerian oil, gas and petroleum industry, who is also subject to NCA investigation.
Fadahunsi-Jones appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court this week (18 Dec) for his initial hearing.
The NCA suspects that he accepted bribes including money and a vehicle while working for FBN (UK), and in return overlooked the conduct of the account holder. This would have been in breach of his duties and code of conduct of his employment, and an offence under Section 2 of the Bribery Act 2010.
Andy Darmody, of the NCA’s International Corruption Unit said:
“These charges should be a warning to all those working in the regulated sector that breaching your professional responsibilities has significant consequences. Recent charges for bribery and corruption announced by the NCA demonstrate that the UK is tackling this pervasive form of criminality head on.
“We are grateful for the cooperation of the private sector, in particular for First Bank of Nigeria’s support in investigating this case.”.
Andy Young, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Specialist economic crime lawyers in the CPS authorised a charge against Adetunji Fadahunsi-Jones related to bribery between 2011 and 2014. The role of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a court to consider. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
