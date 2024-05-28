Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Banking fraudster sentenced
A banking fraudster has been sentenced for making fake applications to banks and a pension company to obtain loans, banking, and pension facilities, totalling around £178,000 in potential losses.
Michael Cross, 38, was recently (24 May 2024) sentenced to three years imprisonment at Inner Crown Court London.
Alongside his co-defendant Fatima Ali, 40, Cross used the identities of genuine customers to make online applications to banking institutions. They used genuine passports with customer personal information as identification which they replaced with their own passport photographs before presenting them as valid identification.
The defendants uploaded ‘selfie’ pictures and videos which, in conjunction with the stolen customer personal data seized, enabled them to bypass online verification processes for setting up accounts.
Fatima Ali (left) and Michael Cross
Cross submitted applications on 90 occasions, Ali on five. The actual loss involved was around £59,000 but there was further potential loss caused of around £119,000.
The CPS reviewed a lengthy file of evidence received from City of London Police which comprised extensive banking evidence, phone evidence and statements from the customers of the banking institutions concerned.
His co-defendant, Fatima Ali, 40, was sentenced on 22 December 2023 to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for nine months.
Shilpa Chauhan of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), recently said:
“Cross and Ali used the personal data and identities of innocent members of the public stolen to defraud banking and pension institutions. The case highlights the importance of protecting our personal data, to prevent it being used by fraudsters for dishonest purposes.
“The CPS has specialists working with law enforcement partners to prosecute fraud and the changing threats posed by online fraudsters.”
Notes to Editors
- Shilpa Chauhan is a Specialist Prosecutor for the Serious, Economic, Organised Crime and International Division of the Crown Prosecution Service.
- Michael Cross (DOB: 17/07/1985) was convicted of fraud by false representation at Inner Crown Court London on 05/10/2023 and was sentenced to three years imprisonment and he was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1,200 with a victim surcharge of £154 within three months
- Fatima Ali (DOB: 20/09/1982) was convicted of fraud by false representation at Inner Crown Court London on 05/10/2023 and was sentenced to 3 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 9 months, on 22/12/2023
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/banking-fraudster-sentenced
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man jailed after violent assault on ex-partner in Spain28/05/2024 16:10:00
A man has been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to seriously assaulting his former partner in Spain.
Nursery worker guilty of manslaughter following death of nine-month-old baby21/05/2024 11:20:00
A nursery worker has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a nine-month-old baby in her care.
A gang of conspirators have been sentenced for stealing train track rails20/05/2024 14:15:00
A gang of seven men have been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court for stealing train track rails.
High school teacher guilty of child sex offences against pupils20/05/2024 12:25:00
A teacher has recently been found guilty of child sex offences against two pupils at the school where she worked.
Girlfriend and mother convicted over failure to disclose Islamist terror plans15/05/2024 12:05:00
The mother and girlfriend of two Islamist terrorists have been convicted separately of failing to disclose plans for a terror attack in two different criminal trials.
Just Stop Oil protestors convicted of criminal damage after disrupting the World Snooker Championships13/05/2024 16:10:00
Two Just Stop Oil protestors have been convicted of causing and attempting to cause criminal damage after throwing orange powder to disrupt the World Snooker Championships in April last year – following a successful prosecution by the Crown Prosecution Service.
CPS authorises murder charges after death of 14-year-old boy in random Hainault attacks02/05/2024 12:20:00
Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North yesterday commented on the attack.
CPS authorises charges after the felling of the historic Sycamore Gap tree01/05/2024 14:15:00
Gary Fothergill, Specialist Prosecutor for CPS North East’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers with causing criminal damage after the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down last September.