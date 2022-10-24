GLD recognised at the annual Employed Bar Awards.

The annual Bar Council Employed Bar Awards were held last night at Gray’s Inn.

The awards celebrated the wealth of talent and vital contributions made by employed barristers across numerous practice areas.

Our nominations included:

Cabinet Office, Commercial Policy Team, Legal Team of the Year

DHSC Legal Advisers, Legal Team of the Year

National Security and Counter Terrorism Team, Legal Team of the Year

Sam Littlejohns, Employed Barrister of the Year

Legal team of the year

GLD were proud to sponsor the Legal Team of the Year award and all those shortlisted for the category were government legal teams, showing the true of talent in GLD.

The National Security and Counter Terrorism Litigation Team were praised for their contribution to supporting the national security and defence of the UK, particularly during the pandemic. Whilst the Cabinet Office’s Commercial Policy Team were recognised for their work developing and delivering the Procurement Bill, a large technical bill which reformed the way government spends £300 billion per annum.

DHSC Legal Advisers took home the Legal Team of the Year prize for their crucial role supporting the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team ensured the rule of law was upheld even in the face of the extreme pressure by providing nuanced, solution-focused, and accessible advice.

Working in a rapidly changing environment, they had to consider the emerging public health picture, novel public law and human rights implications and legal considerations from across all of government.

Professor Chris Whitty even endorsed the work of the team, saying:

The in-house team has been remarkable … to ensure protection for the whole population from COVID in a way which was manageable for citizens, and legally robust.

Employed Barrister of the Year

For the Employed Barrister of the Year in the Public Sector award Sam Littlejohns was recognised for his tireless work with the Department of Health & Social Care Legal Advisers on COVID-19 public health issues from February 2020 to June 2021. He showed impressive leadership, motivating a small team who were working under unprecedented pressure.

Congratulations to all those who were nominated.

It was brilliant that so many GLD teams and colleagues were recognised for their vitally important and hard work supporting the government and ensuring that they govern well within the rule of law.

A full list of winners and shortlisted teams and individuals is available on the Bar Council website.