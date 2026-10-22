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Barclays' bumper profits show need for bank windfall tax at Budget, TUC says
As Barclays announce bumper Q3 pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion – up 12% on the year – and bringing its 2026 profits to £8.4 billion so far – up 15% on the year – the TUC is today (Thursday) urging the Chancellor to increase taxes on banks at next week's Budget.
The union body wants the government to use the money to pay for a social energy tariff that brings down energy bills by up to £559 a year for those on low and middle incomes.
Currently the bank surcharge is an additional 3% corporation tax on the profits of banking companies above £100 million, The Tories slashed the surcharge from 8 to 3% in 2023, just as interest rates were reaching their peak – a move that has cost the Treasury £6 billion.
The TUC is calling for the government to increase the surcharge to raise up to £60 billion over the next four years.
- A 16% surcharge, which is doubling what it originally was before the Conservatives cut it, would deliver £24bn over four years
- A 35% surcharge, which would be the same level as the windfall tax the Conservatives imposed on energy companies, would deliver £60bn over four years.
Even just reversing the Tory cuts and setting it at 8% would raise £9bn over four years.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
"Barclays' bumper profits aren't an anomaly. All the big banks are doing exceptionally well at the same time – but their windfall profits have been underpinned by mortgage misery for millions. That’s why it’s time for banks to pay a fairer share.
"At a time when the Chancellor needs to raise more revenue to support households and businesses through a looming energy bill crunch, Britain’s big four banks have made £200 billion in profit since 2021. They can – and should – pay more tax."
Editors Note’s
- Barclays' Q3 results are available here.
- TUC analysis found that cutting the bank surcharge has cost the Treasury £6bn.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
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