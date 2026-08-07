Barnardo's Scotland Children and Young People Engagement Report – Religious Observance and Religious Education in Schools

Barnardo’s Scotland Children and Young People Engagement Report on Religious Observance and Religious Education in Schools.

Executive summary

“(The proposal) is quite good. Children should have rights to say whether they want to do [RE/RO]”

Young Person, Denominational, Primary School

Barnardo’s undertook an engagement exercise with children and young people, on behalf of the Scottish Government, to explore their views on the changes proposed in the Children (Withdrawal from Religious Education and Amendment of UNCRC Compatibility Duty) (Scotland) Bill in September 2025.

The engagement was designed in collaboration with a steering group of four secondary school age young people and drew on United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) principles, particularly in relation to participation and voice.

Sessions were held in 3 secondary and 6 primary schools across West Lothian, Fife, Aberdeen, the Western Isles, Renfrewshire, Glasgow, and Dumfries and Galloway. A mix of denominational and non-denominational schools were part of the engagement. In total, 195 children and young people took part, aged 9 – 18 years old.

To complement school-based engagement, additional sessions were held within Barnardo’s Scotland community services in Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh, Fife and Clackmannanshire. These aimed to include children and young people who may be less engaged in formal education or face barriers to participation.

This report presents qualitative insights from those who took part. These findings are not intended to be representative of all children and young people in Scotland but provide insight into experiences and views to inform policy development.

Key Findings:

Experiences of Religious Observance (RO)

Many participants described RO as participatory and centred around religious practice (e.g. prayers, services, mass), often linked to school traditions and events.

Some participants valued the sense of community associated with whole-school activities.

Others described experiences of RO as repetitive, lengthy or uncomfortable, particularly when participation did not align with their own beliefs or preferences.

Experiences of Religious and Moral Education (RME)

Participants more often described RME as a learning experience, involving discussion, debate, and exploration of different religions and ethical issues.

Many highlighted opportunities to learn about a range of beliefs and perspectives

Experiences were generally described positively, although some participants noted repetition of content or variability, depending on teaching approach.

Participants often distinguished clearly between RME (learning) and RO (practice) which influenced how they viewed participation in each.

Young People’s Views on Choice

Many participants emphasised the importance of having a say in decisions about participation in RO and RME.

Views were often framed in terms of fairness and autonomy.

Some participants expressed concern about being withdrawn without being consulted.

However, views were not uniform, and some participants supported a continued role for parents in decision making.

Joint Decision-Making

Many participants favoured shared or supported decision-making, rather than decisions made solely by either children or adults.

Participants emphasised the importance of calm, balanced discussions where their views are considered and taken seriously.

Trusted adults in school, particularly pastoral staff and RME teachers, were often identified as important in supporting these conversations.

Some participants also highlighted challenges, including disagreement with parents or pressure in decision making.

Age and Involvement

Participants generally felt that involvement in decision-making should increase with age and understanding.

Younger children were often seen as needing more support, but many participants felt they should still be involved where possible.

Participants also highlighted that their views could change over time and that decisions should be revisited periodically.

Perceived Importance of RME

Many participants described RME as an important part of the curriculum, particularly in supporting understanding of different beliefs, cultures and perspectives.

Some participants linked this to respect, inclusion, and preparedness for future life and work.

A number of participants expressed the view that learning about religion should not be restricted, even where participation in religious practice may not feel appropriate.

Independent Right to Withdraw

Views on an independent right to withdraw were mixed and often differed between RO and RME.

Support tended to be stronger in relation to RO than RME.

Participants raised a number of considerations about how such a right might operate in practice, including: whether decisions would be made with sufficient understanding (particularly for younger children); potential peer influence or pressure; the possibility of withdrawal being used to avoid classwork; and whether decisions could be revisited over time.

Some participants also raised concerns about the potential impact of withdrawing from RME, including missing opportunities to learn about different beliefs and perspectives.

Across themes, participants’ views suggest that the key issue is not only whether children and young people can withdraw from RO and RME, but how decisions are made in practice. This includes access to clear information, opportunities for informed discussion, and approaches that respect both the individual views and the wider context of family, school and belief.

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