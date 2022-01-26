WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Barnardo’s warning of impact of Health and Care Bill on young carers – LGA statement
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a warning from Barnardo’s that the Government’s Health and Care Bill may mean more sick and disabled adults are discharged from hospital into the care of children
“Young carers do an amazing job but it is vital that they are not asked to provide a level of support that is detrimental to their wellbeing or is beyond their capability.
“If an adult is to be discharged from hospital into the care of a young person, it is important for everyone involved that an assessment takes place to ensure this is appropriate, and to check whether more formal support would be more suitable.
“Both adult and children’s social care services are under significant pressure. If we are to make sure that young carers get the support they need and do not have to take on excessive responsibilities, councils must receive the funding they need to provide these vital services.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA launches ground-breaking T Level support programme27/01/2022 09:10:00
The LGA is launching a ground-breaking new support programme for up to 35 councils to help them with the creation of additional high quality T Level placements.
TUC – Public sector key workers face another year of “wages gloom”26/01/2022 13:10:00
Key workers in the public sector face another year of “wages gloom” unless the government acts swiftly, the TUC has warned today
Citizens Advice - £700m debt is 'tip of the iceberg' as cost-of-living crisis grows26/01/2022 12:20:00
New analysis from Citizens Advice shows the struggle that many people, particularly single-parent families, have with debt as the cost of living crisis starts to bite.
UK Space Agency - UK-built Solar Orbiter catches a second comet by the tail26/01/2022 10:20:00
The UK-built Solar Orbiter spacecraft has flown through the tail of a comet for the second time in its mission so far
Audit Wales - Emergency services in Wales have a long history of working collaboratively, but a step change is needed if they are to make best use of their resources26/01/2022 09:15:00
Innovative partnership working has helped save money and reduced local response times, but there is more that can be done.
NHS Confederation response to mandatory vaccinations for health and social care staff in England25/01/2022 13:10:00
Danny Mortimer, Deputy CEO and CEO of NHS Employers, outlines our response to mandatory vaccines for NHS staff.
COVID-19: Scale of education loss ‘nearly insurmountable’, warns UNICEF25/01/2022 09:40:00
More than 635 million students remain affected by full or partial school closures. On the International Day of Education and as the COVID-19 pandemic nears its two-year mark, UNICEF shares the latest available data on the impact of the pandemic on children’s learning.
Our response to latest Covid announcements - Northern Ireland21/01/2022 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest Covid announcements – Northern Ireland.
CBI responds to Help to Grow: Digital launch21/01/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Help to Grow: Digital launch.