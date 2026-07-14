Barnsley Tech Town's £800,000 AI skills fund opens for applications

Applications open for the AI Upskilling Challenge Fund, inviting organisations to deliver innovative AI training to help Barnsley workers, businesses and residents build AI skills as part of the Barnsley Tech Town.

Country’s most ambitious training providers, businesses, colleges and charities challenged to bring their boldest ideas to help Barnsley residents and workers benefit from AI

Starting in Barnsley’s Tech Town, the AI Upskilling Challenge will target support where it is needed most – from manufacturers boosting productivity to small businesses looking to grow

The best solutions could become a blueprint for equipping a generation with the skills of the future across Britain

The search is on for the country’s boldest and most creative organisations to help people and businesses in Barnsley gain the skills they need to make the most of AI.

The AI Upskilling Challenge Fund – a key part of the government’s landmark Barnsley Tech Town initiative – is open for applications tomorrow, with a share of £800,000 available for organisations that can deliver innovative AI training to local workers, businesses and residents.

With a focus on those who might otherwise miss out as technology transforms the workplace, these indicatives could help manufacturers make greater use of AI on the factory floor, support small businesses to grow, help older residents build digital confidence, and equip young people looking to enter the job market with the skills they need for jobs of the future.

The government is calling on organisations ranging from training providers and charities to colleges and technology companies from across the UK to bring forward ideas, with successful projects to be delivered in Barnsley.

The strongest ideas could then help inform how similar programmes are delivered across the UK, supporting the government’s ambition to equip 10 million workers with AI skills by 2030. This forms part of government efforts to help local people to develop practical AI skills and businesses to harness new technology, boost productivity and stay competitive.

Minister for AI and Online Safety, Kanishka Narayan, yesterday said:

When we launched Barnsley Tech Town we made a promise that the opportunities created by AI would be felt by workers and communities across the town, not just those already ahead. Now we’re throwing down a challenge to the country’s most ambitious and creative training providers, businesses, colleges and charities – bring us your boldest ideas for helping the people of Barnsley build the skills they need to take advantage of AI. Whether it’s helping manufacturers boost productivity, supporting small businesses to grow, or giving workers the confidence to embrace new technology, we want ideas that can make a real difference. The best solutions won’t just help people in Barnsley - they could become a blueprint for how Britain equips a generation with the skills of the future.

This is not a fund for off-the-shelf solutions. The government is looking for ambitious, high-impact programmes tailored to the needs of Barnsley’s community and economy.

For the right organisations, this is an opportunity to put their ideas into practice, demonstrate what works and help shape how communities across the country prepare for the AI age.

Whether you’re a college helping local people develop job-ready skills, a charity working closely with communities, a technology company with a proven training model, or an employer helping workers adapt to new technologies, this is an opportunity to demonstrate what works in Barnsley and could be replicated elsewhere.

Cllr Andy Cudworth, Barnsley Council’s Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Assets, yesterday said:

This investment as part of Barnsley’s Tech Town status is another important step in delivering our vision for Barnsley’s future. It supports Barnsley Council’s ambition to become the UK’s leading digital town, helps future-proof our world-class logistics and manufacturing sectors, and ensures that communities across the borough can benefit from the opportunities that growth brings. By investing in innovation, skills and infrastructure, we are creating the conditions for businesses and residents to thrive.

Any organisation based in the country is eligible to apply, provided their programme can be delivered to residents and workers in the Barnsley area.

Priority groups include workers in key local sectors such as manufacturing, older residents, and entry-level workers for whom existing free provision may be insufficient.

Scott Snodgrass, Director at Hawk Lifting in Barnsley yesterday said:

We have used AI in our business, but we know it has so much more potential for us. We’ve used it to build a new in-house invoice approvals system. We have plans to use it for our works order processing, inspection process and potentially other areas of the business. This will help us be more streamlined and efficient, AI isn’t the technology of the future anymore, it’s here and this training will help make sure people and businesses are not left behind.

Funded projects must demonstrate the potential to be scaled across the UK. Evaluation findings will feed into broader government efforts, including the commitment to equip 10 million UK workers with AI skills by 2030.

Applications are open on Wednesday 15 July via the government’s Find a Grant platform, where full details of the fund’s objectives and requirements are available.

Notes to Editors:

The AI Upskilling Challenge Fund forms part of the Barnsley Tech Town initiative, which was announced on 3 February 2026, positioning Barnsley as the UK’s first government-backed Tech Town.

Applicants can apply for a share of the total fund – which is £800,000 – until the 12 August 2026.

Applications are open to organisations based anywhere in the UK, provided programmes are delivered to residents and workers in the Barnsley area.

Successful applicants will be identified in September 2026.

The fund builds on the government’s commitment to upskill 10 million UK workers with AI skills by 2030.

Full details and eligibility criteria are available on the government’s Find a Grant platform from Wednesday 15 July.

Tech Town supports Barnsley 2030: Barnsley Council’s long-term plan to build a prosperous, better, fairer and more inclusive town.

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