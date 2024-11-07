Baroness Grey-Thompson to lead new expert group to 'break down barriers' to air travel for disabled passengers

Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group will drive change to ensure that flying is an accessible, safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Baroness Grey-Thompson to lead new expert group to improve aviation accessibility, empower consumers and improve industry standards

from booking to baggage claim, the group will work to make flying an accessible experience for all

the group, which includes pioneering presenter and disability campaigner Sophie Morgan, forges a partnership between consumer rights advocates and industry to tackle inaccessibility when flying

Disabled passengers will benefit from better protections when flying thanks to a new expert group announced today (7 November 2024) by the Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, at Manchester Airport.

Spearheaded by Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, the new Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group will run in partnership between industry and consumers and look at tackling the biggest barriers to air travel for disabled passengers.

The taskforce will include presenter Sophie Morgan, co-founder of global disability group Rights on Flights and pioneering campaigner for improved aviation accessibility.

Sophie Morgan’s advocacy has led the push for more inclusivity within the aviation industry and played a pivotal part in raising awareness of the challenges disabled air passengers face. Sophie’s recent documentary ‘Fight to Fly’ highlighted the unacceptable treatment disabled passengers can often face when flying.

The taskforce will engage directly with individuals who have first-hand experience of flying with a disability, ensuring the group can act as a platform to advocate for disabled passengers and that consumer voices are at the heart of progress.

Thanks to the group’s unique partnership bringing consumers and industry together, the taskforce will spend the next 9 months reviewing how to tackle problems which impact disabled passengers’ travel experience and dignity. This could include:

being left onboard aircraft without timely assistance

poorly handled wheelchairs

inadequate service

lack of access to toilet facilities

limited access to clear information

The group is set to meet for the first time later this month and its membership will also include industry representation from Jet2, Virgin Atlantic, Ryanair, BA, travel association ABTA, assistance providers as well as London Stansted, East Midlands, Manchester and Glasgow airports.

The group will agree short and long-term practical and achievable actions that can be implemented by the industry, the regulator or the government and will lead to real improvements for disabled passengers.

Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, said:

Everyone has the right to travel with dignity and it is vital we ensure that flying is an accessible, safe and enjoyable experience for all. For too long, disabled passengers haven’t had the standard of assistance and service they need. That’s why we are bringing together this expert taskforce to drive forward change. Under the leadership of Baroness Grey-Thompson and with accomplished members like Sophie Morgan, this group will help break down barriers and deliver lasting and meaningful improvements to ensure passengers always comes first.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who has extensive experience in campaigning for and delivering accessibility improvements across all modes of transport, will lead the group which will deliver a series of recommendations and proposed actions to the Transport Secretary next year.

Chair of the Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, said:

I am looking forward to working with disabled people, industry experts and the Department for Transport to improve access to flying. It is essential that the rights of each passenger are protected at every aspect of their journey, so they can travel with the respect they deserve.

Founder of Rights on Flights, Sophie Morgan, said:

This is an important milestone in the ongoing fight for rights on flights. For far too long disabled people have suffered when flying and enough is enough. By establishing the Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group the UK government has sent a powerful message to the community and airline industry, that change is in the air.

As dedicated ‘Passenger in Chief’, the Transport Secretary is steadfast in her commitment to ensuring that all passengers can experience more inclusive, accessible and seamless journeys.

While the industry has made improvements to ensure passengers are treated fairly and with dignity, concerning reports of damaged wheelchairs, poor service and lack of awareness are sadly still occurring.

Manchester Airport recently received a “Good” rating in the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) annual Airport Accessibility Report, following an increase in the number of staff and equipment in its operation, which has helped boost the passenger experience.

Ken O’Toole, CEO of MAG which owns Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands Airports said:

Across MAG, we work hard to ensure that our airports are accessible and safe for every passenger who travels through them, regardless of their needs. Through continued investment in our people and infrastructure, we are proud of the high levels of service we offer to passengers in need of assistance, as recognised by the CAA. We welcome today’s announcement made by the Secretary of State at Manchester Airport, establishing the new Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group, which will benefit from the leadership of Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson in finding ways to enhance aviation’s ability to support passengers travelling with additional needs. We anticipate that Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands Airports will make a very positive contribution in representing our sector within this forum.

Steve Wilson, Assisted Travel Manager at Jet2.com, said:

We work tirelessly to ensure that the whole customer journey, from booking through to travelling, is an inclusive, safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who flies with us, and this of course includes all customers requiring accessible travel. We strongly believe that the best way for the industry to continually improve is through meaningful collaboration, so we warmly welcome the creation of this group and we look forward to the positive outcomes that it will create.

