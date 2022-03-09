Welsh Government
|Printable version
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson appointed Chair of Sport Wales
Welsh Paralympic gold medallist Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has been appointed as the new Chair of Sport Wales, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, announced yesterday.
Tanni Grey-Thompson is renowned for her achievements as an athlete, and is a multi-gold medal winner in Paralympic sport. She competed for Wales at five Paralympic Games and three Commonwealth Games, winning 16 medals, including 11 gold medals, and holding over 35 world records.
Born in Cardiff, she started wheelchair racing at the age of twelve, and joined Bridgend Athletic Club at the age of fifteen. She studied at Loughborough University, gaining an honours degree in Politics and Social Administration, and has been an independent cross-bench member of the House of Lords since 2010.
Tanni combines a wealth of experience as an elite athlete with personal experiences of working as a development officer and a talent pathway coach.
She is currently the chair of UK Active (until June 2022), a trustee of the Commonwealth Sports Foundation, and an ambassador for UNICEF.
As Chair of Sport Wales, Tanni will be accountable to the Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport for Sport Wales’ performance and for the delivery of strategic priorities. Developing and maintaining a close relationship with the Deputy Minister and key members of the Welsh Government is a crucial part of the Chair’s role.
Announcing the appointment, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, yesterday said:
I am delighted to appoint Tanni to this critically important role in Welsh sport. She brings a wealth of experience and many perspectives to the role – not only has she inspired a nation in the competitive arena, but she also has significant ambassadorial and strategic experiences at an international level.
As we celebrate the achievements of women on International Women’s Day today, her appointment will bring huge value to sport in Wales. She has been a credible and persuasive voice for youth, for women, and for disabled athletes across many areas of public life, and I look forward to working with her.
I’d also like to thank Lawrence Conway for his excellent work as Chair over the past 5 years as he leaves the organisation in great shape following an extremely challenging time.
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson yesterday said:
I am both delighted and excited by this chance to support people to become active and to lead healthy lifestyles. I firmly believe that had I not been born and raised in Wales, I would not have experienced the opportunities that came my way.
On a personal level, this appointment completes a circle. Sport Wales (and Elite Cymru) was the first board I joined while I was still a competing athlete – it gave me a real insight into how the sports system works from both perspectives. It is a real privilege to be offered this opportunity.
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson will start in her role on 4 July, taking over from Lawrence Conway who steps down after 5 years in the role.
Lawrence Conway, yesterday said:
I feel extremely privileged to have led Sport Wales over the last 5 years. I would like to thank in particular the Board and all the staff of Sport Wales who have worked so hard and been so supportive over this time. I believe the organisation is in a very good place right now.
But there are always challenges ahead and I cannot think of anyone more suited to lead the organisation in meeting those challenges than Tanni whose record and commitment to sport and physical activity at all levels speak for themselves. I wish her every success.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/baroness-tanni-grey-thompson-appointed-chair-sport-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government incentives for businesses to recruit disabled apprentices increased and extended by a further year09/03/2022 14:05:00
Businesses recruiting full time disabled apprentices over the next year can expect to receive an additional incentive of £2,000, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced today.
New endometriosis nurses to improve awareness and diagnosis in Wales08/03/2022 13:05:00
Specialist endometriosis nurses have been appointed in each Health Board in Wales to improve services for the chronic condition which affects one in ten women.
Lowest income Welsh households to receive the largest share of funding from the cost of living response08/03/2022 12:10:00
The £330 million cost of living support package in Wales will see the most support going to households with the least, according to new analysis.
Minister unveils new plan to get more people in Wales into work08/03/2022 11:10:00
A new Welsh Government plan to help more people in Wales to find and stay in work has been unveiled today by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething.
Over £7m in funding to extend online mental health service07/03/2022 12:10:00
The Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle has confirmed an additional £7.7m in funding to continue providing SilverCloud Wales - the free online mental health support tool for a further three years.
Update about actions to support Ukraine04/03/2022 16:05:00
Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt’s update about actions to support Ukraine.
Statement by the Chief Medical Officer COVID-19 Review: 3 March 202204/03/2022 14:05:00
Chief Medical Officer for Wales statement on COVID-19 review: 3 March 2022.
Long-term plan to live with coronavirus safely04/03/2022 11:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday published Wales’ longer-term plan to live safely with coronavirus.
North Wales Family Court pilots new approach for supporting separated families who come to court04/03/2022 09:05:00
Cafcass Cymru welcomes the opportunity to be part of a Ministry of Justice (MOJ) led initiative in North Wales aimed at improving the experience and outcomes of separated families and their children.