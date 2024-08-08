Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Barratt given opportunity to resolve local competition concern so deal can proceed
The CMA’s Phase 1 review identified a competition concern in the area around Whitchurch, Shropshire.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that Barratt’s £2.5 billion deal to purchase rival Redrow Homes raises competition concerns in the local area around a Barratt development in Whitchurch, which includes nearby towns such as Nantwich, Ellesmere and Market Drayton.
Having concluded a detailed Phase 1 investigation into the deal – which included assessing competition on the national level and in local areas across Great Britain – the CMA found competition concerns in this one local area.
The CMA found that both housebuilders currently hold a high combined share of land in the catchment area centred around the Barratt development at Tilstock Road, with the addition of Redrow’s development at Kingsbourne in Nantwich. If the deal goes ahead, the CMA found that it could lead to higher prices and lower quality homes for homebuyers in this catchment area. However, the CMA found that once the deal is complete, the merged business will continue to face competition from rivals nationally and in all other overlapping local areas (including from other large and smaller regional housebuilders, with additional constraints coming from homes sold via the second-hand market).
While this deal did not raise UK-wide competition concerns, the CMA is aware there may be further consolidation amongst housebuilders in the UK and is committed to carefully assessing mergers in the housebuilding market further, both on a national and local level.
Barratt and Redrow now have the opportunity to submit proposals which address the CMA’s concerns in the local area around the Tilstock Road development, to avoid the deal moving to an in-depth Phase 2 review.
Joel Bamford, Executive Director for Mergers at the CMA, said:
Prospective homebuyers must not be disadvantaged as a result of deals like this one – with the potential loss of competition leading to even higher house prices or lower quality homes.
Our initial investigation found concerns specifically in one area in and around Whitchurch, the companies now have the opportunity to agree workable solutions which address our concerns rather than move to a more in-depth investigation.
More information can be found on the Barratt / Redrow case page.
Notes to Editors:
- The CMA based its analysis on the relevant catchment area of an 11-mile straight-line distance around the Barratt development at Tilstock Road.
- Barratt and Redrow have until 15 August 2024 to offer proposals which address the CMA’s concerns. If none are received, then the CMA’s investigation could progress to a more in-depth Phase 2 review.
- Alongside gathering information directly from Barratt and Redrow for its Phase 1 decision, the CMA was able to use its findings and evidence gathered during its recent housebuilding market study to inform its investigation.
- The Phase 1 decision is separate to the CMA’s ongoing Competition Act 1998 (CA98) investigation into 8 housebuilders – including Barratt and Redrow – over suspected sharing of competitively sensitive information. More information on this ongoing investigation can be found on the case page.
- For media enquiries, contact the CMA press office on 020 3738 6460 or press@cma.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/barratt-given-opportunity-to-resolve-local-competition-concern-so-deal-can-proceed
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA provisionally clears sugar deal06/08/2024 15:10:00
The provisional decision – taken by an independent CMA panel – comes after a Phase 2 review revealed that Tereos’ UK retail operation could close.
CMA secures changes to Simba Sleep’s online sales practices01/08/2024 16:05:00
The CMA has secured agreement from mattress firm Simba Sleep to protect UK shoppers against potentially misleading claims and pressure selling tactics.
Corporate travel merger could lead to businesses paying higher prices31/07/2024 09:20:00
The CMA has found competition concerns over GBT’s planned acquisition of CWT.
CMA actions protect consumers, promote competition and drive growth30/07/2024 12:20:00
2024 marks a decade of the CMA promoting competitive markets and tackling unfair behaviour, for the benefit of people, businesses and the economy.
OIM launches study of regulatory restrictions on single-use plastics30/07/2024 10:20:00
Study of restrictions on single-use plastics considers how businesses respond to regulations across the UK internal market.
Drivers still paying too much for road fuel says CMA26/07/2024 13:25:00
Increases in retail fuel margins cost drivers over £1.6bn in 2023.
Spreadex and Sporting Index merger raises provisional competition concerns26/07/2024 10:10:00
An independent panel has provisionally found that Spreadex has bought its only remaining rival in licensed online sports spread betting in the UK.
Four major high street banks broke CMA rules26/07/2024 09:10:00
Four high street banks – HSBC, Lloyds, TSB and Allied Irish Bank (AIB) – failed to comply with banking rules put in place by the CMA to help their customers.