Barriers to identifying mis and disinformation

People face a range of barriers and challenges in identifying mis and dis information online, according to a new report by Verian, commissioned by Ofcom.

Building on our previous research and evidence in this area, the study - which reports findings from in-depth interviews, expert roundtables and co-creative workshops - explores the approaches, messages, and trusted voices that might resonate with different groups when encountering mis and disinformation.

What we found

In summary, we found that:

participants’ perceptions of susceptibility to mis and disinformation were projected onto other generations; younger people were more likely to consider older generations more susceptible, and vice versa;

identification challenges included: overwhelming volumes of information online; mistrust of AI; data and statistics appearing out of context; cultural and language barriers; and a lack of skills and awareness;

some participants suggested that it can be difficult and take time to move away from a ‘ Barriers included fears of becoming isolated from online discussion communities; concerns about loss of identity; and difficulties sourcing alternative evidence;

participants felt that conversations about mis and disinformation should be non-confrontational and judgement free;

participants considered that helping people to navigate mis and disinformation requires a multi-channel approach - for example person to person, community spaces, social media, TV, radio, and billboard campaigns. Participants also suggested that messaging could focus on the resources available to support critical evaluation of information and the benefits of engaging with a wide range of sources and viewpoints.

Ofcom role

Under the Communications Act 2003, Ofcom has statutory duties to promote and to carry out research into media literacy. The Online Safety Act 2023 added clarification and specificity to our media literacy duties. This includes requiring Ofcom to build public awareness about a range of media literacy and online safety issues, and a duty to help users understand the nature and impact of disinformation and misinformation, and to reduce exposure to it.

Under the Act, Ofcom’s newly established Online Information Advisory Committee will also provide advice to Ofcom about specific areas of our work relevant to misinformation and disinformation.



We also have specific duties to improve media literacy. Through our Making Sense of Media programme we will continue to commission research and support community grassroots projects in partnership with expert organisations. Visit our website to find out more about our three-year media literacy strategy and associated work in this area.